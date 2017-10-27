Things To Do Today In London: Thursday 2 November 2017

London's first rooftop ice skate rink opens today at Tobacco Dock.

FIRST THURSDAYS: Join the hoards of tote-bag swinging arty types who descend on London's galleries after hours, or book a bus tour if you want to cover more ground. Various venues, free, just turn up, every first Thursday of the month

WAHACA'S DAY OF THE DEAD: Expect reenactments of traditional ceremonies, plenty of tacos and all the tequila you can handle at the Mayan jungle, which has opened in the tunnels underneath Waterloo, in celebration of Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead. Funds support victims of the recent Mexico earthquakes. The Vaults (Waterloo), £27.50, book ahead, until 4 November

HACKOUSTIC VILLAGE: Hear sonic experiments, play with sound installations and expect lots of experimental instruments at this four-day event. Musical genius or a cacophony? You decide. The Old Truman Brewery, £10/£6, book ahead, 10am-6pm, until 5 November

MOROCCAN MEDINA: Add a dose of Morocco to your winter at Queen of Hoxton's Moroccan Medina themed winter rooftop. Enjoy views over the City as you tuck into themed nosh including halloumi fries, and plenty of warming cocktails. Free entry, just turn up, from 4pm (until Spring 2018)

SKYLIGHT: Pretty much any activity is made instantly more fun when it's plonked on a rooftop. That includes ice skating, especially when there's fondue, mulled wine and cocktails involved. Skylight, Tobacco Dock, free entry (charge for activities), 5pm-11pm, (opens today for the winter season)

CHISWICK FIREWORKS: Wrap up warm and head to Chiswick Park to see one of London's largest free fireworks displays, choreographed to music. Face painting, food stalls and performers will also be present. Chiswick Park Enjoy-Work, free entry, just turn up, 6pm-8pm

CLOSING PARTY: You've got until Sunday to see this photography exhibition inspired by The Beatles' album Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, and until 2am tonight to party like it's the 1960s. The Book Club (Shoreditch), free, book ahead, 6pm-2am

BOULDER FUN: If you've got a competitive streak and you're a dab hand at climbing, this indoor bouldering competition is for you. Expect prizes for pros and food and drink provided by Grow. Hackney Wick Boulder Project, £10, book ahead, 6.30pm-9pm

DAY WITH THE DEAD: A delirious animation, a Russian film, a catalogue of images and a talk on London's cemeteries make up this evening, marking the one event we'll all attend eventually — morbid much? Whitechapel Gallery, £9.50/£7.50, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

PEOPLE'S QUESTION TIME: Got a burning question for Sadiq Khan, or a bone to pick about transport, safety, air quality or housing in the capital? Don't hold back at the People's Question Time. Richardson Community School (Dagenham), free, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

13 PERCENT PRESENTS: Women make up just 13% of the total number of writers, composers and music publishers, according to PRS. This new live music night is all about providing a space to challenge that stat. Bethnal Green Working Men's Club, £8.13, book ahead, 7.30pm-11.30pm

Good cause of the day: Rock out to raise money for the UCL Institute of Neurology

Get your groove on to the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Stones, Guns 'N' Roses and more at this rock party, in support of the UCL Institute of Neurology. Trapeze Basement Club, £15-£25, book ahead, 7pm-1.30am

