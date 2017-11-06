Things To Do Today In London: Monday 6 November 2017

Fall in love with Portugal at The New Douro festival at the Vinyl Factory.

What we’re reading

Things to do

NEWHAM WORD FEST: A new literary festival unfolds in Newham this week. Today you can hear family favourite So Much read out, try your hand at Arabic calligraphy, and join a scriptwriting class. Various venues and prices, book ahead, 6-19 November

WINE TASTING: Once you've sampled tapas, wine and port from the Douro Valley, you'll understand why Portugal is becoming a bit of a hip destination of late. Phonica Records (Soho), £30-£100, book ahead, 5pm-9pm

THE SOCIAL: A relaxed evening of storytelling, live music and poetry featuring musicians Marisa Anderson and Toby Hay, plus poetry from Martha Sprackland. The Social (Little Portland Street), £11, book ahead, 7pm

FUTURE OF TECH: What's next in the world of tech? Space elevators? fusion-powered toasters? Find out at this talk on the dangers and benefits of emerging tech. Royal Institution, £16, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

Crowley & Co.'s resident variety showcase at Brasserie Zédel returns with a spooky Halloween special.

RUSSIAN POETRY: Hear poems written by Russian poets who were imprisoned, exiled or perished in prison camps, first in English, then in Russian. Pushkin House (Bloomsbury), £7, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

FAT GAY VEGAN: Make some new mates or treat your old ones at this multi-course feast from Mexican vegan chef Mariana Blanco and Fat Gay Vegan aka Sean O'Callaghan. Vegan HQ (Ealing), £40, book ahead, 7pm-10pm

SAVE THE HONEYBEE: Did you know Britain is home to around 250 bee species, so why does the honeybee occupy all of our conservation efforts? Unpicking this sticky subject is ecologist and writer Rebecca Nesbit. The Monarch Bar (Camden), £3, just turn up, 7.30pm

PIZZA EXPRESS LIVE: A new night of stand-up comedy in the recently refurbed basement of the Holborn branch of Pizza Express. Tonight's the turn of Suzi Ruffell, Paul McCaffrey and Ed Gamble. Pizza Express (Holborn), £10, book ahead, 8.30pm

HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Pretend it's still Halloween at this spooky special with a varied line up of comedy, jazz and storytelling, which promises to be funny, sexy and scary. Brasserie Zédel, £10, book ahead, 9.15pm-10.45pm

Good cause of the day: Gig fundraiser for Cardboard Citizens on 11 November

Doing your good deed today can be as easy and as enjoyable as buying a ticket for a live music gig. This one is raising money for the homeless charity Cardboard Citizens. The Victoria, £5.82/£10 suggested donation on the door, book ahead, 8pm-11pm, 11 November

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.





Is a real life Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actually possible? Can you really erase your past to have a better present and future? Can you go as far as altering your identity by changing your memories? If we are the sum total of our experiences then our memory defines us. What if we were able to change or even remove our past memories, what impact would that have on our present state of mind? Join Matt, a clinical hypnotherapist and IEMT practitioner, in this no-nonsense talk, designed to help you solve your problems. Get tickets





How well do you really know London? Visit the streets that inspired Harry Potter locations and see London's most superstitious hotel. On Matt's tour you will explore hidden places and discover stories unknown to even the most knowledgeable of Londoners. Get tickets





Have you heard of Bitcoin and Ethereum? Perhaps because it's been in the news a lot recently due to spectacular price rises. But what exactly is Bitcoin? How is Ethereum different? Is it too late to get involved, or is this just the beginning? In this talk, Owen Barnes will cover the essentials of cryptocurrencies, assuming you have no prior technical knowledge. By the end you should have the tools and confidence you need to participate in the biggest technological shift since the creation of the Internet. Get tickets





Looking for a yummy walking tour of London? Then you're in for a treat... this tour offers a glimpse round the high-end shopping district of Mayfair, to visit some of the finest artisan chocolatiers in the capital. And who better to show you round than former City cocoa and coffee trader, Paul Mansfield? There's plenty of free chocolates to go round too, with 7+ samples included and a 10% discount on the tour if you purchase from any of the shops. You might want to arrive on an empty stomach for this one! Get tickets