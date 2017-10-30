Things To Do Today In London: Monday 30 October 2017

Join this witchy drawing class at The Tower of London.

What we’re reading

Things to do

STILL BLACK: A poignant film exploring what it's like to be black and queer in America, followed by an open chat about gender, identity and race. Tavistock Centre, free, book ahead, 6pm-9pm

WILD CAFE BIRTHDAY: Go wild for cacao at this yoga party in celebration of the Wild Food Cafe's sixth birthday (though check the event page to see who it is suitable for and how to prepare for the Cacao Ceremony before attending). Wild Food Cafe (Neal's Yard), £35/£30, book ahead, 6.30pm-10pm

DRAWN AT THE TOWER: Put your drawing skills to the test in this women and witchcraft-themed class, where dramatic costumed figures are your subjects. Tower of London, £25, book ahead, 6.45-9pm

CLOSING PARTY: Tate Modern's fantastic Soul of a Nation exhibition spanning 20 years of black art has sadly come to an end but not without throwing a massive closing party. Spiritland (King's Cross), free, just turn up, 7pm

FUTURE VISIONS: The future might be looking apocalyptic at the moment but a talk from science-whizz Jim Al-Khalili and his panel of horizon scanners might help put things into perspective and reveal what's next in the realms of climate change, genetic editing and smart materials. Royal Institution, £16, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

Celebrate Wild Food Cafe's sixth birthday.

MOTION: This two-woman show goes behind the biggest stories and darkest secrets of the professional cycling world. Drayton Arms Theatre, £10/£6, book ahead, 7pm, until 6 November

DROP IN DRAWING: Pick up a pencil and learn the basics of fashion illustration from Mel Rye, who has a decade's worth of experience. Paper Dress Vintage (Hackney), £15/£12, just turn up, 7pm-9pm

MONET'S THAMES: Monet was a big fan of the Thames and painted it many times. Hear about his fascination with the river and London fog at this talk, as part of the Talks by the Thames season. Chiswick Pier Trust, £3, book ahead, 7.30pm

SCRATCHED: Unburden your housemates or your parents and show off your script at this scratch night instead. You'll get constructive feedback from fellow creatives instead of eye rolls. The Water Rats (Gray's Inn Road), free, just turn up, 7.30pm-10.30pm

ROCKY HORROR SCREENING: Grab some nibbles, grab a beer and settle in for a screening of the 1975 cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Effra Social (Brixton), free, just turn up, 8pm-11pm

Good cause of the day: Join an apple harvest to support London's orchards

Escape the London smog, get some exercise and collect apples that will be smushed up into juice and cider to be sold for the benefit of community orchards across London. Roding Valley Park, free, book ahead, 10.30am-2.30pm

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.





The London Undergound is over 150 years old, and it's seen a thing or two in its time. Are you brave enough to face the ghosts of the Underground? Travel through the home of the Bank's Black Nun, learn about the elderly angel who saved a tube worker from death, and come to face to face with Farringdon's screaming spectre. Bring your oyster card and discover the hidden secrets of the Underground. You'll need to have an Oyster card or travelcard for this event. Get tickets





How well do you really know London? Visit the streets that inspired Harry Potter locations and see London's most superstitious hotel. On Matt's tour you will explore hidden places and discover stories unknown to even the most knowledgeable of Londoners. Get tickets





Have you visited London's Roman ampitheatre? What about London's Medieval market places? Hear weird and wonderful tales of our beautiful city as you take a walking tour, seeing everything from centuries-old churches to the hanging place of William Wallace. Whether you've lived here all your life or are visiting for a few days, you're sure to learn something new about London. Get tickets