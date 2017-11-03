Things To Do Today In London: Friday 3 November 2017

Check out the fireworks, funfair and stunt show in Croydon's Wandle Park.

RARE BOOK FAIR: Looking for first editions, unusual maps or manuscripts from around the world? Browse all this and more at the Chelsea Book Fair. Chelsea Town Hall, £10, book ahead, until 4 November

VEGAN PIZZA: West London's vegan pizza crew Pickywops head to Camberwell, popping up at Spike + Earl. Vegan pizza and boozy cocktails, means good times. Spike + Earl, just turn up until 4 November

MUSEUM OF DRUG POLICY: This pop-up is the go-to place for free drugs advice and open discussion about drugs policies around the world. Plus, see archival material, hard-hitting photos and more from this project which first launched in New York last year. 47-49 Tanner Street, free, just turn up, until 5 November

WORLD PRESS PHOTOS: This annual exhibition always manages to leave us in awe at both the scene being photographed and the lucky sod that managed to be at the exact right moment at the exact right time to capture it. Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, free, Just turn up, until 20 November

MUSEUM OF WITCHCRAFT: It's witching season at The Viktor Wynd Museum, which is full of bewitching objects such as charms from a black magicians altar and haunting photos of haunted objects. The Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities, free, book ahead, until 28 February

FIREWORKS & STUNT SHOW: Expect funfair rides, two stunning fireworks displays and if you see a man leaping from a 60ft tower in flames, don't panic, it's the stunt act. Wandle Park, Croydon, £5, book ahead, 5pm

A poetry night for people who don't like poetry.

FIRST FRIDAYS: A chance to check out Can Graphic Design Save Your Life? after hours or unwind in the bar or reading room. Wellcome Collection, free, just turn up, 6pm-10pm

PUPPET THEATRE: A fairytale poem dreamt up by poet Wendy Cope and acted out by puppets on a magical barge floating on Little Venice. Puppet Theatre Barge, £12, book ahead, 7.30pm

10TH BIRTHDAY: Get your glad rags on and make your way to Paper Dress Vintage for a fabulous night of go-go dancing, a 12-piece brass band, plus free shots on arrival and birthday cake. £6, book ahead, 7.45pm-3am, until 4 November

COMEDY: Joe Bor, a regular on the comedy club circuit hosts this night of laughs featuring absurdist comic Ben Target, Aussi experimentalist Sarah Bennetto and hilarious stand-up from Tania Edwards. Chickenshed Theatre, £10, book ahead, 8pm

BANG SAID THE GUN: Get ready to shake makeshift maracas, stamp your feet and generally cause a din at London's most raucous poetry night. Sharing their words with you tonight are Gwyneth Herbert and Elvis McGonagall. Soho Theatre, £15, book ahead, 11.30pm

Good cause of the day: supper club fundraiser

Enjoy a three-course veggie meal made from ingredients that would otherwise have ended up in the bin, plus a welcome drink and a glass of wine at this supper club, which is raising money for food waste warriors Food Cycle Lewisham. Archibald's Catford, £27.14, book ahead, 7pm-10pm

