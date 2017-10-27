Things To Do Today In London: Friday 27 October 2017

A pop-up pug cafe opens in Brick Lane today.

Things to do

PUG CAFE: With cat cafes garnering all the attention, dog lovers must have been feeling left out. Hence the arrival of this pop-up pug cafe, where you can drink coffee while you pat pooches. Some of the funds raised will be donated to London dog shelters. 91 Brick Lane, £5, book ahead, 9am-9pm, until 29 October

SEW SPOOKY: How many old Halloween costumes do you have wasting away in the back of your wardrobe? Bring them to this costume swap, where you can also learn how to resurrect the clothes you're bored of or that need repairing. Wilkins building, UCL, free, register ahead, 10am-4pm

TECH DAY: Got a big tech idea or looking for one? Get yourself to London's largest startup event and you might just leave with a new business partner, a new job and an inkling of what the future holds. Old Billingsgate, free, book ahead, 10am-5pm

FREE HALLOWEEN NAILS: Make sure your nails are looking suitably spooky for this weekend at Beyond Retro's pop-up Halloween nail salon. Beyond Retro (Soho), free (first come first served), 4pm-7pm

OPEN COCKPITS: Pretend you're a pilot for the day at these late night openings where you can gawp at aircraft, peek inside fast jets and even sit at the controls. RAF Museum (Hendon), £13, book ahead, 6.30pm-8.30pm

Explore the Cabinet of Curiosities at The National Archives today.

UNIQLO LATE: Let your hair down and get your culture fix at this Uniqlo Tate Late, featuring a DIY print production line, a hypnotic soundtrack tour, Uniqlo ten minute talks and live music. Tate Modern, free, just turn up, 6pm-10pm

LATE NIGHT KEATS: Join a Gothic tour, hear pop-up poetry, learn about Regency Gothic fashion, and make a Gothic mask at this special late night opening. Keats House (Hampstead), £15, book ahead, 6.30pm-8.30pm

NIGHTTIME ARCHIVES: Delve into records charting the history of witch trials, sorcery and spiritualists before witnessing a 19th century "mummy unwrapping party" at this cabinet of curiosity. The National Archives (Kew), £17.60-£22, book ahead, 6.30pm-10pm

POSTER POWER: Peruse prints by 50 artists who have created these literary-inspired works for the paperback edition of Blisters. Each print is one of 50 and costs £50. MC Motors, free, book ahead, 7pm-10pm

STRANGER STRINGS: Stranger Things fans rejoice! Season two is hitting our screens today and to celebrate, Electric Brixton is throwing an '80s fancy dress party, complete with an orchestral version of the Stranger Things soundtrack. Electric Brixton, £16.88-£22.50, book ahead, 8.30pm-11.30pm

Good cause of the day: Dye Cleaners

Going through a goth stage or just need a jet black outfit to complete your Halloween look? Head to this Addams Family-inspired dry cleaners, which is donating proceeds to the mental health charity Mind. Mercer Walk, £7, just turn up, noon-8pm, until 4 November

