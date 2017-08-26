Eleana Overett

Free And Cheap London Events This Week: 28 August-3 September 2017

All week

Last chance to see Syria: A Conflict Explored at Imperial War Museum

EXTRA-ORDINARY EXHIBITION: Tread the line between fiction and reality in Somerset House's Terrace Rooms, which have been transformed into the headquarters of The Learned Society of Extra-Ordinary Objects, a fictional society inspired by the real history of Somerset House. This exhibition presents ordinary objects with extra-ordinary stories. Somerset House, free, just turn up, until 3 September

TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHY: Where did you go over the summer holiday? Perhaps you'll see some familiar places or get inspiration for your next adventure at this exhibit of the international Travel Photographer of the Year awards prize-winning images. 10 Stockwell Street (University of Greenwich), free, just turn up, until 3 September

SYRIAN CONFLICT: You've seen it in the news, now see it through the lens of a different camera as Russian documentary photographer Sergey Ponomarev presents his exhibition A Lens on Syria reflecting upon the ongoing conflict. IWM London (Lambeth), free, just turn up, until 3 September

Monday 28 August

LONDON TRENDING: Guildhall Art Gallery’s exhibition #LondonTrending showcases the collaborations between groups of artists from the mid-20th century through to the early '00s that made London the heart of a cultural explosion. Today's your last chance to see it. Guildhall Art Gallery, free, just turn up, 10am-5pm

ILLUSTRATION AWARDS: It's your last chance to catch 50 original illustration projects on show at Somerset House — everything from drawings, to murals, to posters, to packaging — before the winner is announced at the World Illustration Awards. Somerset House, free, just turn up, 10am-6pm

ENVIRONMENTAL FAIR: Down in Sutton, a family-friendly environmental fair is taking place. Along with the usual music, food, face-painting and usual festival malarky, there's some responsible saving the planet stuff too. Everybody wins. Carshalton Park (Sutton), £5/£3, just turn up, 10.30am-8pm

PUMPING STATION: Witness a restored piece of Victorian engineering in action, at this open day for an 1886 sewage pump. Markfield Beam Engine and Museum (South Tottenham), free, just turn up, 12.30pm-4.15pm

POP UP SPRITZ: Get your complimentary Aperol spritz beside the Thames at Southbank's Sundial Social pop up when the sundial strikes 'aperitivo hour'. Age 21+. London Southbank, free, just turn up, 5pm-8.30pm

SUMMER FESTIVAL: Finish the bank holiday weekend with a bang to the the tune of live music, DJs, dance and family theatre at River Stage Festival, as well as an outdoor cinema screening. Food and drink pop ups are on hand if you fancy snagging a snack but bringing along your own picnic is also a great way to do it cheap. National Theatre (South Bank), free, just turn up, 6pm-10.45pm

Tuesday 29 August

Explore the Supreme Court during its Open Day

SUPREME TOUR: Can't make it for Open House London Weekend? The Supreme Court is opening its doors for extra dates this summer for visitors to check out the magnificent triple-height Library and Lawyers' Suite overlooking Parliament Square. Repeated 16,17, 22 September. The Supreme Court (Parliament Square), free, just turn up, 9.30am-4.30pm

STATIONARY STATIONERS: Printing and publishing has a long and successful history in London, and a lot is tied into The Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers spanning 600 years. This exhibition, which closes soon, tells the history of the Stationers, with the opportunity to see some of their most precious objects along the way. Guildhall Library, free, just turn up, 9.30am-5pm (until 31 August)

Wednesday 30 August

BEYOND BINARY: Anna Martine Freeman is exploring stereotypes and breaking down boundaries in workshop Beyond the Binary - Acting Beyond Gender with gender-smart casting advocate and theatre director Lucy J Skilbeck, challenging gender-binary casting in performing arts. The Bush Theatre (Shepard's Bush), free, book ahead, 11am-1.30pm

WALK OF FAME: This walk is a whistle-stop tour of the homes previously occupied by important historical figures. You'll come across the house of the first British prime minister to be assassinated, and other important dwellings from the history of literature and invention. Holborn Station Kiosk, free, just turn up, 1pm-1.45pm

Thursday 31 August

Learn about the Hanwell Orchard Trail at Museum of London

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE: What is truth? What is the nature of truth? IWM London invites you to investigate in their immersive sensory experience to coincide with the last chance to see Syria: A Conflict Explored. IWM London, free, just turn up, 10am-6pm (until 3 September)

PUBLIC SPACES: How takes care of our public orchards? This talk will explain all about the Hanwell Orchard Trail local community project in the Grand Union Canal corridor. At the same time, learn how to build nature and wildlife habitat improvements in the city and help London become a more sustainable place. Museum of London, free, just turn up, 1pm-2pm

Friday 1 September

ANDY WARHOL: Celebrate the talents and life of Andy Warhol at Croydon's RISEgallery with an exhibition of his work at the gallery, a street exhibition of contemporary artists' tributes, film and documentary screenings, international guest speakers and family activities. Rise Gallery Croydon, free, just turn up, until 30 September

CALLING FASHIONISTAS: Fashion and design are stepping up in Regent Street in a big way this month in celebration of London Design Festival and London Fashion Week. A whole host of events, talks and activities await — browse the events calendar and get booking. Regent Street, free, just turn up, until 30 September

OPEN GARDEN: The monthly public opening of Lambeth Palace Gardens (home of the Archbishop of Canterbury) takes place today. Visit the oldest continuously cultivated garden in London, right by the Thames. Lambeth Palace Gardens, £5 (which goes to charity), just turn up, noon-3pm

BLOOMSBURY PEOPLE: Discover the homes of 1pm-1.45pm Discover the homes of Bloomsbury’s famous former residents from the worlds of science, music, philosophy and religion on this walk as part of the Bee Guided Walks series. Holborn Station Kiosk, free, just turn up,

Saturday 2 September

St Giles Fayre takes place in Covent Garden

FILM BUFFS: A family film festival takes place at Beckenham Place Park Mansion celebrating cinema in the community. From animation workshops to outdoor archive cinema and a fantastic line-up of films, there's something for film buffs of all ages. Beckenham Place Park Mansion, free, just turn up, 11am-6.30pm

WILD COVENT GARDEN: St Giles is opening up its garden for the first time since its 18 month landscaping project for the 8th Phoenix Garden Agricultural Show. The London Pride Morris men will be dancing a jib, with Miller's Ark rare breed farm animals and the West London Beekeepers keeping the wildlife under control. St. Giles in the Fields Churchyard (Covent Garden), free, just turn up, noon-6pm

BANKSIDE AND PROUD: Bankside Summer Festival 2017 is standing in solidarity with local residents and shopkeepers after the tragic attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market by celebrating everything that makes Bankside a unique experience, from diversity to a rich cultural heritage. Bank End & Park Street, free, just turn up, noon-9pm

SHORT FILM: Independent filmmakers around the world were challenged to create short-films using a series of mysterious sounds emitted in space and recorded by satellites. The SSFX Short-Film Festival is showcasing these highly creative works with talks from the filmmakers involved. Rich Mix (Shoreditch), £5, book ahead, 1.30pm-3.30pm

Sunday 3 September

Black Tie White Lie on Waterloo Bridge

JOYFUL WATERLOO: It will be a sight to behold on Waterloo Bridge as some colourful characters attempt to bring joy and hope to London's troubled bridges and public spaces that have been fraught with tragic news. Storytellers, artists and musicians will get together as a street performance group that anyone can join. Waterloo Bridge, £5, 10am-noon

MUSIC AND POETRY: A Sunday in Hampstead is always a good idea, so how about taking things a little slower and relaxing with an afternoon of music and poetry? You can perform in the historic music room, or sit back with a glass of wine from the cafe and enjoy. Burgh House (Hampstead), free, just turn up, 2pm-4pm

STREET PARTY: Celebrate Poplar's past, present and future with a free street party on Cotall Street as you discover the area's industrious past while making the most of the day's activities such as interactive craft stalls, print screening and soap making, and a walk down the picturesque tree-lined avenue. Poplar Union, free, just turn up, noon-5pm

WAR HISTORY: A Very Secret War tells the little known story of how Hitler's prisoner-of-war generals were surprised to find themselves housed in luxurious conditions in Trent Park... and were lulled into a false sense of security, their every move watched, their every word listened in on. Forty Hall Estate, £5, book ahead, 3pm-4pm

FACTORY EXTRAVAGANZA: Andy Warhol fans get a second treat this week as a reconstruction of Andy Warhol's Factory arrives in Dalston for performances, music, films and colouring in. Farr's School of Dancing (Dalston), £5 suggested donation, book ahead, 5.30pm-11pm

