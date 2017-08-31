Danny Lavelle

Things To Do Today In London: Friday 1 September 2017

SMALLS FILM FEST: A true champion of independent film making, this festival has been running since 2006. Join the strong community of film makers in celebrating the best of the short film industry. Calvert 22 (Shoreditch), various prices, book ahead, 1-5 September

WACKY HELMETS: These helmets don't just protect your head, they make a statement too. The Helmet Project has transformed bike helmets into a work of art, all to raise awareness about head trauma. Look Mum No Hands!, Old Street, free, just turn up, 8am-10pm

STAR WARS ZU: You can never have too much Star Wars merchandise, and nowThe Museum of Brands is putting on this exhibit showcasing a collection of shoes inspired by beloved characters from Star Wars. Look out for BB-8 booties and Stormtrooper stompers. Museum of Brands, £9,10am-6pm, until 12 November

MASCULINITY AT WAR: You might think of British Army officers as masculine, but during the 18th century many would find it difficult to live up to these manly ideals. Explore how martial masculinity was understood at the time through this rich collection of personal writings. National Army Museum, free, just turn up, 11.30am

PALACE GARDENS: Did you know that Lambeth Palace lays claim to being the oldest continuously cultivated garden in London? We've already paid it a visit, and this rare open day is your chance to do the same — it's the last one of the year. Lambeth Palace Gardens, £5 (which goes to charity), just turn up, noon-3pm

Pay a visit to the oldest cultivated garden in London

MEATOPIA: All you carnivores should head on down to Tobacco Dock to begin your weekend of meat. There's a lineup of chefs from around the world so there should be plenty to choose from. Tobacco Dock, £23.85, book ahead,5pm-11pm, until 3 September

ROOFTOP PARTY: It wouldn't be a Shoreditch party if it wasn't on a rooftop. Enjoy Indian themed food, drinks, and entertainment at this summer special party in aid of Wonder Foundation's empowering education projects. 10 Wellesley Terrace (Old Street), £20, book ahead, 6pm-10pm

GALLERY LATES: Meet new people, have a drink or two, and celebrate deadly women, dangerous females, and queen bees during this drop-in women's history exhibit at Gallery Lates. Dulwich Picture Gallery, £12,just turn up,6pm-10pm

M BEACH: This bar has shipped in a load of sand and cobbled some deck chairs together along with a 12-foot pool just so you can relive your holiday. Threadneedle Street, free, just turn up, 7pm-11pm, until 1 September

MILES FOR REFUGEES: Refugees travel many miles to reach safety for themselves and their families. This September you can choose to either run, walk, cycle, or swim to raise money for refugees. Worldwide, £10, just turn up, throughout September, until 30 September

A rare chance to go behind the scenes at One George Street

The brains behind keeping London working can be found at the prestigious One George Street, the home of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE). On 22 September, the doors of the building will be open to the public for EngineeringLate, an evening of enlightenment and interaction where you can learn about the world of civil engineering.

You’ll probably recognise One George Street — it’s featured in the likes of The Night Manager and Wonder Woman. Learn about the building’s on-screen fame on one of the event's guided tours, or put your know-how to the test at a pub-style engineering quiz. There’ll also be live jazz, chances to take epic tunnel selfies and even lessons on how to take great photos of buildings and infrastructure.

Whether you know what civil engineers do, or are completely baffled as to how they make our city tick, this EngineeringLate event is for you. It runs from 6-9.30pm and is completely free, although you’ll have to register for tickets.

Art Review: threaded head and hands

A single piece of thread connects casts of a head and hands, while folded paper constructions cover a floor. This work by artist Cos Ahmet is all around the theme of identity. The works are scattered across the fabulous Jacobean manor house Forty Hall — very fitting as this house was owned by Sir Nicholas Rainton, a textile trader. It’s a great double reward for those who’ve never been to the northern fringes of London to visit this stately home. Points of Juncture - An exhibition by Cos Ahmet at Forty Hall, Enfield, free. Until 22 October. ★★★☆☆ [Thursday-Sunday] Tabish Khan

Food review: hidden treasure in St John's Wood

After almost walking straight past The Clifton on a quiet residential street in St John’s Wood, this newly renovated contemporary pub had us oohing and ahing at the finely stocked bar, chic open dining room, vintage sofas by a picturesque fireplace, and beautifully light conservatory where we snagged our table. The brunch menu will suit both meat lovers and vegetarians. The fluffy waffle with smoked streaky bacon, fried duck eggs and maple syrup with an extra side of sausage is a sumptuous mix of sweet and savoury, and the huge portion really set us up for the day. The fresh avocado and poached eggs on toast had a light chilli kick and perfectly runny yolk. Now we’ve found it, we’ll be back in a heartbeat; get in quick before the masses discover it. The Clifton, 96 Clifton Hill, NW8 0JT ★★★★★ Eleana Overett

Theatre review: King Lear isn't mind-blowing

Beanie-clad folk make their way through the still-chattering crowd, kick down barricades and remove dust sheets to turn the dingy site into a stage for Shakespeare’s grandest tragedy. Kevin R McNally holds court playing a phenomenal title role. Other commendations include Joshua James as Edgar and Saskia Reeves as Kent, who takes on a male disguise with great success. Despite a punchy drumming scene to portray the storm and some Nitin Sawhney electronica, the entire three and a half hour production seems slightly muted — it’s a solid rendition of King Lear but (post-Glenda Jackson) lacks a wow factor. King Lear, Shakespeare’s Globe, 21 New Globe Walk, Bankside, SE1 9DT. £5-£45. Until 14 October [Monday-Saturday]. ★★★☆☆ Hari Mountford

Good cause for the day

The Mayor of Camden, Cllr Richard Cotton, invites you to an evening with Alastair Campbell at Lauderdale House to discuss why "we won't solve homelessness until we change attitudes to mental health", followed by an opportunity for a Q&A session. All profits from this event are in aid of the Mayor's chosen charity for his mayoral year C4WS Homeless Project. Lauderdale House, £16.52 (Includes 1 drink of wine or juice), book ahead, 6.30pm-8.30pm, 8 September

Jennifer Rees explores one of Forensic Psychology’s most troubling topics: serial killers. How are serial killers are classified? What is the typical difference between male and female killers? Why do women fall in love with known serial killers? How common are homicidal fantasies? Jennifer will provide the answer to all these and debunk common serial killer myths in this talk. Get tickets





Fake news, post-truth reality, and alternative facts have surged in the wake of Brexit and the Trump election win in the USA. And much of this has originated from intelligence agencies, both East and West.But this is nothing new. Ex-Mi5 agent Annie Machon will be drawing on her personal experiences with the media during her whistleblowing era to piece together how the power structures and levers of control work, both with the old media and the new, to shape our perception of the world. Get tickets





Have you visited London's Roman ampitheatre? What about London's Medieval market places? Hear weird and wonderful tales of our beautiful city as you take a walking tour, seeing everything from centuries-old churches to the hanging place of William Wallace. Whether you've lived here all your life or are visiting for a few days, you're sure to learn something new about London. More information and tickets here: http://bit.ly/2ilvOy9 (sponsor) Get tickets