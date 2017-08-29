Sponsor

This Impressive Westminster Building Is Opening Its Doors To The Public

This is a sponsored article on behalf of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

From the water in your tap to the rubbish in your bin, London's civil engineers are behind the workings of most of our city. Learn all about what they do on 22 September, when the HQ of the Institution of Civil Engineers opens its doors to the public for a unique late event.

Get behind the scenes and find out exactly what makes our city tick. The free event is at One George Street, the prestigious home of civil engineering, a building which has featured on screen in Bridget Jones, Silent Witness and The Night Manager.

It's a pretty spectacular place, so the late event is a good chance to get inside and find out about the people and things we rely on, but never really think about. Engineering Late runs from 6pm-9.30pm, and the evening will feature live jazz, and an engineering pub quiz for those who think they know a thing or two.

Listen to award-winning photographer Matt Joseph as he shares tips and tricks on how to take amazing engineering and infrastructure pictures — he won the RICS Infrastructure photographer of the year award in 2016, so really knows his stuff.

Ever wondered what gets uncovered by major construction projects in London? Crossrail in particular has shed light on a number of archaeological discoveries. Hear all about them in a talk by Janet Miller, CEO of the Museum of London Archaeology.

Have your say on the best infrastructure project of the last 200 years. Industry experts will go head to head at the evening's debate, but the final say is up to the audience.

Take part in a guided tour of One George Street and find out about its starring role in a variety of films and TV shows. While you're there, check out the ICE Tunnel Exhibition — take a tunnel selfie or get in on the virtual reality action.

This evening late event is a unique opportunity to find out more about world of civil engineering. It's completely free to attend, but you'll have to register for tickets. Get the inside scoop on how our city works and find out more here.