Tabish Khan

Superbugs And Fashion: The 11 Biggest Exhibitions To Catch This Month

We look ahead to London art and exhibition openings for November 2017 and select our must-see exhibitions to help you plan your cultural diary. You're welcome.

Art & Imprisonment

Pussy Riot's work titled Putin Pissed Himself.

Feminist punk rock group Pussy Riot made the headlines for an anti-Putin protest in a church that led to their imprisonment. They will be taking centre stage in this Saatchi Gallery exhibition that looks back over post-Soviet Union protest art over of the last 25 years. Alongside this exhibition there will be an interactive theatre experience taking visitors visitors on a journey through Pussy Riot's career and arrest. Art Riot: Post Soviet Actionism and Inside Pussy Riot are on at Saatchi Gallery. Art Riot, 16 November-31 December 2017, free | Pussy Riot 14 November-24 December 2017, £21.50.

Lovely London

A stunning Monet of Westminster in fog. Image courtesy Brooklyn Museum of Art, New York

Love Impressionism and London? Let's face it, who doesn't? This show looking at Impressionists who came to London is a real treat. From Pissarro's steam train pulling away from Lordship Lane station to Monet's Westminster in the fog, London is looking spectacular in this show. The EY exhibition: Impressionists in London at Tate Britain. 2 November 2017 - 7 May 2018, £17.70

Riots & Rhino

Iesha Evans stands her ground in a protest against police violence on black men.

Riots, war, a diving tennis player and a rhino with its horn lopped off. These all feature in what's going to be another hard hitting year for the World Press Photo exhibition. We've previewed the show and we're looking forward to viewing this important and often hard-to-stomach exhibition. The 2017 World Press Photo exhibition at Royal Festival Hall. 3-20 November 2017, free.

Witchcraft

Just one of the rather spooky works that will be on display at the Museum of Curiosities.

If we could relocate a UK museum to our doorstep, then Cornwall's Museum of Magic and Witchcraft would be high up on our list. Thankfully 100 of its treasures are coming to one of our quirkiest museums — The Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities. What's better than a Wunderkammer? When you combine two of them together. Museum of Magic and Witchcraft at The Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities. 3 November 2017 - 28 February 2018, £5.

Northern stars

Can this picture be any more 80s? Copyright Tom Wood.

We often think London is the centre of the universe, and let's face it, we make a living from making that point. But Somerset House is taking us north to look at photography, fashion and art from the north of England. It will also look at the International impact and influence of northern style and culture. North: Fashioning Identity at Somerset House. 8 November 2017 - 4 February 2018, £7.

Bites & Stings

This is a bullet ant and you don't want to find out why it got its name. © The Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London

Snakes, wasps and bullet ants — the name of the latter is an idea of how much its bite hurts. Terrifying creatures arrive at the Natural History Museum in an exhibition with a serious sting in its tail — a live creature on display. This will not be for the squeamish but it's shaping up to be a fun exhibition and will also include the medical research being done to weaponise venom to help instead of hurt us. Venom: Killer and Cure at Natural History Museum. 10 November 2017 - 13 May 2018, £10.50

Superbugs

They may not look like much but all of these bacteria can prove deadly. Copyright the board and trustees of the Science Museum.

Bacteria have been on the back foot since humans developed the ability to fight off their infections with antibiotics. But now they are starting to develop resistance to them, a major risk to humans, killing around 700,000 people a year, with this projected to rise to 30million by 2050. Find out what's being done to deal with this global issue and the search for new antibiotics at the Science Museum. Superbugs: The Fight for Our Lives at Science Museum. 9 November 2017 - Spring 2019, free.

Teenage Dream

This Ferrari GTO is one sexy beast.

Ferrari — the car brand of choice for the walls of teenagers around the world. It was built into our minds that one day we'd like to own one, even though we were several years away from passing our tests, and then realising we'd never afford one. This luxury brand is as iconic as they come and the Design Museum will be celebrating 70 years of history in this glamorous exhibition. Ferrari: Under the Skin at Design Museum. 15 November 2017 - 15 April 2018, £18.

Indian Wellness

An Indian person in a Yogic posture. Image courtesy Wellcome Collection.

How has healthcare evolved over the years in India? Wellcome Collection is pulling together its collection on the Indian medical practice Ayurveda to examine its role in health and how it interacts with modern medicine and the recent trend of a greater focus on Wellness. This museum seldom disappoints with its well thought-through shows so we're expecting another revelatory exhibition. Ayurvedic Man: Encounters with Indian Medicine at Wellcome Collection. 16 November 2017- 8 April 2018, free.

Refugees & Android

Japanese android Erica is a the first non-human entry we recall. © Maija Tammi

How to capture the perfect photographic portrait? It's the premise behind this annual prize held at the National Portrait Gallery. This year's shortlist is very current including refugees and a Japanese android called Erica. There are always superb examples in each year's selection and we expect the same from the 2017 edition. Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize at National Portrait Gallery. 16 November 2017- 8 February 2018, £6.

Nudes & Elongated Faces

A portrait of Modgiliani's lover Jeanne Hebuterne. Image courtesy The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

The long oval faces in the portraits of Modigliani make his works some of the most recognisable paintings. This exhibition will reunite 12 of his controversial nudes that were covered up on indecency grounds when first displayed. A virtual reality experience will allow visitors to be transported back into 20th century Paris. Modigliani at Tate Modern. 23 November 2017- 2 April 2018, £18.80.