David Lloyd-Davies

If You're In Need Of A Laugh, This Is The Pajama Party For You

Pajama Men: Pterodactyl Nights, at Soho Theatre

4

Performing in their pyjamas, Shenoah Allen and Mark Chavez have been performing together since 1993. There's no doubt they are a seasoned and capable comedy double act, their unique offering of semi-improvised sketch-comedy has been tested all over the world to great acclaim.

Back for a short run at The Soho Theatre, their modest, hour-long show hits all the same comedy high-notes. This could well be because many of the sketches are the same as their last couple of runs in the same venue. Despite this, the laughs are still belly-aching as the duo take us from in-flight entertainment to the evening news to the ever-alluring call of the Giveittome bird. If you’re in need of a laugh before bedtime, this is the Pajama party you need.

Pajama Men: Pterodactyl Nights, Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE. Until 4 November 2017.