Tiffany Pritchard

A Moving Bowie Tribute At Barbican

to a simple, rock ’n’ roll…song at Barbican

4

Bowie fans — stop everything and see the last remaining shows of Michael Clark Company’s to a simple, rock ’n’ roll…song, which ends this weekend at the Barbican. Clark, who is the arts centre's artistic associate, has already been Olivier Award-nominated for the three-part show in 2016, but appears to be in even better form the second time around.

His eight dancers move and jump about like cosmic aliens in an immersive — and at times dreamlike, at times pulsating — state, set to the late singer’s recent track Black Star. There are also classics such as Aladdin Sane from the 1973 album of the same name.

Similarly to last year’s show, bright, vivid colours punctuate the scene both in costume and lighting, with the first two parts set to music from pianist Erik Satie and punk rocker Patti Smith. But it’s the last segment to Bowie that continues to warrant rapturous standing ovations. Trust us, it gets to you.

to a simple, rock ’n’ roll…song, The Barbican, tickets £16 -£45, until Saturday 28 October 28. (8pm show start)