Will Noble

The Piccadilly Circus Lights Are Back On

They've been off for the longest time since the second world war — but now Piccadilly Circus' lights have been switched back on.

Early on the morning of 26 October, the new 'megascreen' — which replaces Piccadilly Circus' six previous screens — was turned on, to reveal the landmark's brand new high definition look.

The screen, which is controlled remotely, has interactive capability, offering live video streaming, weather updates, sports results, and social media feeds.

We recently went behind the scenes, to see how the new megascreen works.