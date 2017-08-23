Laura Reynolds

Acton Pub That Burned Down Is Reopening This Autumn

Acton's circus-themed pub The Aeronaut will reopen in time for New Year's Eve, it has been announced.

The pub suffered severe damage in a fire which broke out shortly after midnight on New Year's Eve this year.

No-one was hurt in the fire, but the pub has been closed ever since.

The pub in 2014, and after the fire in 2017. Photo: Stockcar Pete

The venue was known for its circus and cabaret shows, and carnival themed pub-garden. The Big Top room will still be part of the rebuilt pub, and will continue to host aerial circus shows — with improved seating, giving the audience a better view of the performers.

Dene Stevenson, the Aeronaut's General Manager said;

We promised that the show would go on, and we are overjoyed that work is continuing a pace to rebuild and replace all that was damaged in the fire. We were touched by the outpouring of grief and by the messages of support from the Acton community when the pub closed on New Year's Day, so for the people of Acton and in celebration of the memory of local airman — George Lee Temple — upon whose pioneering spirit the pub is based, we are proud to announce that the Aeronaut is rising again, and this time the ride will more thrilling than ever.

Along with the previous amusements, the pub will have new additions, including "the UK's first pub based mixed gaming environment" — we're not exactly sure what this means, expect plenty of virtual reality —plus a new range of craft beer brewed by Laine Brew Co and other London's brewers.

Keep an eye on The Aeronaut's website, Facebook and Twitter for details of the reopening, which is due to be in late autumn.