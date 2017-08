Will Noble

This Man Has Turned Big Ben's Final Bongs Into A 17-Min Track

Big Ben has gone silent until 2021.

Console yourself with this recording of it's final bongs for a while — struck at midday on 21 August 2017.

This isn't any old recording, however. Stuart Fowkes from Cities and Memory has digitally manipulated and elongated the bongs into a spiritual sounding symphony. Hark: