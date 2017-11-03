City AM

Plans For The City's Latest Skyscraper Have Been Revealed

The view from Waterloo Bridge. (Source: L&O)

Brace yourself — a new skyscraper could soon dominate the City's skyline.

London & Oriental (L&O) has revealed plans for a new 56-storey tower in the City at 100 Leadenhall Street that will provide up to 110,000 square metres of flexible, high-quality office space.

Located on the edge of the City's eastern cluster, the new landmark will also open up a fresh pedestrian route into the City.

The new skyscraper was designed by award-winning architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill — the company behind the Broadgate Tower, One World Trade Centre and the Burj Khalifa.

L&O was commissioned by the Hong Kong-based Lai Sun Development Company to consider the redevelopment opportunity after purchasing three buildings — 100, 106 and 107 Leadenhall Street — and to seek planning consent for a new commercial development.

The company aims to submit a planning application to the City of London Corporation in early 2018.

Mark Cannell, partner at London & Oriental, said:

Our ambition has been to create a building which both respects the valuable historic and contemporary surroundings while contributing an exciting new landmark building for London. As well as offering a beautiful and striking piece of new architecture to the London skyline, the proposed building will provide new high-quality office space needed to maintain London’s standing as a global financial centre.

This article originally appeared on City AM.