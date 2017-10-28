Kyra Hanson

Free And Cheap Things To Do In London This Week: 30 October-5 November 2017

All week

The large-scale light artwork adorning the front of the Sea Containers building provides a striking visual display of the health of the water flowing past.

BLOOD EXHIBITION: It's all about the red stuff coursing through our veins at this blood-stained exhibition, which is accompanied by a series of events in the local area. Copeland Gallery (Peckham Rye), free, just turn up, until 1 November

WALL OF DREAMS: See the dreams of London's refugee communities projected onto the Royal Festial Hall's exterior, as part of London Literature Festival. Southbank Centre, free, just turn up, until 1 November

THAMES PULSE: Stick around the South Bank in the evening and you can see a light display, which communicates how healthy (or not) the Thames is. Sea Containers (near Blackfriars Bridge), free, just turn up, ongoing

BLACK SOUND: Find out how Black British music has evolved in the last 100 years through archival material. Black Cultural Archives (Brixton), free, just turn up, until 4 November

Monday 30 October

Hear a talk about how the poppies installation was achieved at Raine House.

LGBTQI HISTORY TALK: Hear Dan Glass, founder of Queer Tours of London, chat about the history of Battersea's LGBTQI community, as part of Town Hall Talks. Battersea Arts Centre, free, book ahead, 7pm

POPPY TALK: Remember when the Tower of London moat was full of poppies? Or remember the ensuing queues? Hear how the installation was pulled off at this free talk by Chris West, author of A Year In The Life Of The Tower Of London. Raine House (Wapping), free, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

CLOSING PARTY: Tate Modern's fantastic Soul of a Nation exhibition spanning 20 years of black art has sadly come to an end but not without throwing a massive closing party. Spiritland (King's Cross), free, just turn up, 7pm

Tuesday 31 October

COSY SCIENCE: Do you feel particularly miserable this time of year? It could be down to a seasonal mood disorder. Find out more at this Cosy Science talk followed by a lively discussion. Cittie of Yorke, free, just turn up, 7pm

OPEN MIC FILM NIGHT: Eclectic open mic film night Kino is throwing a Halloween special. Expect creepy shorts and supernatural surprises. Candid Arts (Angel), £4, book ahead, 7pm

Wednesday 1 November

Escape the city for the rural landscapes of John Constable at the Museum of London.

ENGISH LANDSCAPE TALK: Pining after rural England? Head to this talk exploring Constable's Regency landscapes and John Clare's poetry of the same period. Museum of London (or watch the livestream online), free, just turn up, 1pm-2pm

MENSWEAR LAUNCH: Join this Q&A and store launch with designer Yuki Matsuda, who creates unique products using carefully sourced materials and old-school manufacturing techniques. Garbstore.ten, (Seven Dials), free, book ahead, 5.30pm-8pm

DOES IT FART?: How do you go from studying climatic impacts on African wild dogs to becoming an author of a science humour book on the theme of farting animals? Dani Rabaiotti reveals all at her book launch. Old King's Head (Borough), free (donations encouraged), just turn up, 7pm

HIDDEN WOMEN: Thought design was a man's world? Think again. Hear from a creative director, a project leader and a zine collective, all of whom are brilliant, talented designers, who also happen to be women. Peckham Pelican, free, book ahead, 7pm, multiple dates

LIVE MUSIC: Listen to live jazz, sip organic drinks and unwind at this lovely canal-side venue. This week it's Boris Latinov on guitar, Jamie Murray on drums, Rio Kai and Tamás Gyurcsó on double bass.Grow Hackney, free entry, just turn up, 7pm-11pm

Thursday 2 November

See photos which present a portrait of Sundays in England at A-Side B-Side Gallery.

SUNDAY PHOTOS: With so many of us swapping church for extracurricular activities (or lie-ins), Matt Writtle decided to present a snapshot of contemporary England through photographing 12 different English Sundays. A-Side B-Side Gallery (Hackney), free, just turn up, until 7 November

EAST MEETS WEST: A colourful journey through Asian art via mixed media, modern ceramics, landscape painting and ancient artefacts. Design Centre (Chelsea Harbour), free, just turn up, until 11 November

WILTON'S ART EXHIBITION: The Storybox Collective have had a good old rummage around the archives at London's oldest surviving music hall to create the artworks in Tales of Absence. Wilton's Music Hall, free, just turn up, until 23 November

Friday 3 November

THEATRE CRAFT: Fancy getting into theatre but not sure you're ready for the bright lights of the West End just yet? Get professional training off stage at this free careers fair. The Waldorf Hilton London, free, book ahead, 9.30am-4.30pm

DRUG MUSEUM POP-UP: See hard-hitting images from the ongoing global drugs war and the impact current prohibitionist drug policies are having on people's health and human rights at this pop-up museum, which first launched in New York last year. Ugly Duck (Bermondsey), free, just turn up, 10am-10pm, until 5 November

WORLD PRESS PHOTO: This annual exhibition always manages to shock, stun and leave you in awe at both the scene being photographed and the lucky sod that managed to be at the exact right moment at the exact right time to capture it. Southbank Centre, free, just turn up, until 20 November

GIRL PALS: Say 'bi' to your usual Friday night and embrace your queer side at this party for LGBTQ+ girls and their gangs. Birthdays (Dalston), £5, book ahead, 10pm-2.30am

Saturday 4 November

Blackheath fireworks. Photo: glosszoom (2015)

LONDON FIREWORKS: London fireworks are among the best in the country and luckily not all will cost you. You can check out the dazzling displays at Blackheath, Beckenham, Wanstead Flats and Victoria Park for free. Read our full guide to London's firework displays here.

CHEESE FEST: Do you dream in cheese? Then drop your plans and spend your entire weekend loading up on Britain's best artisan cheeses at this cheese nirvana. It's going to be brie-liant. The Geffrye Museum, £4.84, book ahead, until 5 November

MOTOR SHOW: Anyone with a passion for classic cars should join the hoards of motorheads who close Regent Street down for this car show. We wouldn't advise doing your Christmas shopping today. Regent Street, free, just turn up, 10.30am-4pm

FLEA MARKET: Stamp your style on your space via Hackney Flea Market, which flogs 20th century furniture, salvaged French homeware and reclaimed industrial fixtures. Abney Public Hall, free entry, just turn up, 11am-6pm, until 5 November

THEATRE OF LIGHT: The first 1,000 people get a free LED lantern to carry on this parade through East Village, accompanied by drummers, jugglers and stilt walkers. Victory Park, free, just turn up, 5.30pm-7.30pm

Sunday 5 November

Once upon a time Croydon was London's international airport. Look around the world's oldest air traffic control tower at this open day (we can't promise blue skies).

AIRPORT OPEN DAY: Have a snoop around the world's oldest air traffic control tower, which is right here in Croydon. Croydon Airport Visitor Centre, free (donations welcome), just turn up, 11am-4pm

VINTAGE MARKET: Got a wardrobe of clothes you don't wear, or lacking in the style department? Get your cocktail and clothes fix at Little Nan's Sunday vintage market. Little Nan's Broadway Theatre Saloon (Catford), free entry (£5 pitch), 11am-5pm

DAY RETREAT: A day of meditation, veggie food and inspirational talks for 18-25-year-olds, followed by tea, cake and fireworks in Victoria Park. London Buddhist Centre, free, just turn up, 11am-5pm

REGGAE JAM: Let the moves loose and your body sway to the reggae rhythms at this Sunday jamming session. Grow (Hackney Wick), free entry, just turn up, 6pm-11pm

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.





The London Undergound is over 150 years old, and it's seen a thing or two in its time. Are you brave enough to face the ghosts of the Underground? Travel through the home of the Bank's Black Nun, learn about the elderly angel who saved a tube worker from death, and come to face to face with Farringdon's screaming spectre. Bring your oyster card and discover the hidden secrets of the Underground. You'll need to have an Oyster card or travelcard for this event. Get tickets





How well do you really know London? Visit the streets that inspired Harry Potter locations and see London's most superstitious hotel. On Matt's tour you will explore hidden places and discover stories unknown to even the most knowledgeable of Londoners. Get tickets





Have you visited London's Roman ampitheatre? What about London's Medieval market places? Hear weird and wonderful tales of our beautiful city as you take a walking tour, seeing everything from centuries-old churches to the hanging place of William Wallace. Whether you've lived here all your life or are visiting for a few days, you're sure to learn something new about London. Get tickets