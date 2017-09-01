Laura Reynolds

Christmas Markets And Fairs In London 2017

Whether you want to get your Christmas shopping done, or you're looking to buy festive treats and Christmas decorations, London's many Christmas markets and fairs are the place to be. Christmas 2017 events are listed below. Check out our guide to spending Christmas in London for other festive events.

Central London Christmas markets

WINTER WONDERLAND: Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park brings with it one heck of a Christmas market — and crowds to match. Expect wooden chalets selling traditional German food, drink, toys, ornaments and more. Free entry, just turn up, 17 November 2017-1 January 2018

LONDON BRIDGE: Tudor Markets takes over the area between Tower Bridge and City Hall, both inside and outside Hays Galleria, with wooden cabins selling all manner of treats. 30 November 2017-3 January 2018

North London Christmas markets

COUNTRY LIVING FAIR: The Country Living Fair is back at the Business Design Centre in Islington, offering you a chance to get your home decked out for Christmas with decorations and accessories. Food, drink, gifts and craft supplies also available to buy. Regular adult ticket £14.50, book ahead, 8-12 November 2017

South London Christmas markets

BLACKHEATH: The Friends of Age Exchange Christmas Fair returns to Blackheath Halls with over 50 different stalls to browse. Money raised goes towards supporting those affected by dementia. 19 November 2017

BRIXTON: Crafty Fox brings a range of independent designers and makers to The Dogstar in Brixton. Traders yet to be announced, but Crafty Fox Markets are usually well worth a visit. Free entry, just turn up, 2-3 December 2017

PECKHAM: This time, Crafty Fox brings the Christmas joy to Peckham, with a range of independent designers and makers. Traders yet to be announced, but again, in Crafty Fox we trust. Free entry, just turn up, 9-10 December 2017

HORNIMAN MUSEUM: It's worth climbing Forest Hill for Horniman Museum's Christmas Fair. The usual farmers' market in the grounds has a festive twist, with themed craft workshops, carol singers and mince pies — all with a backdrop of the London skyline. Free entry, just turn up, 16 December 2017

East London Christmas markets

Renegade Craft Fair comes to east London

TRUMAN BREWERY: Kickstart the festive season with the Renegade Craft Fair holiday event at the Old Truman Brewery in Brick Lane. Traders to be announced but expect gift ideas, craft workshops, food and drink and festive music. 9-10 December 2017

NIGHT MARKET: The Geffrye Museum stays open late for Crafty Fox's Christmas night market. 50 stalls will be selling handmade gift items, alongside street food, mulled wine and workshops. 14 December 2017

MILE END: Urban Makers East's Christmas market takes over Mile End Ecology Pavilion for two days, with over 50 different designer-makers each day, plus workshops for adults and kids, face painting, food, drink and more. 9-10 December 2017. There's also a pop-up shop in Hackney, 30 October-30 December 2017

West London Christmas markets

The Ideal Home Show at Christmas

OLYMPIA: For those who like their festivities to arrive early, the Spirit of Christmas Fair comes to Olympia, with 750 independent traders selling everything from jewellery, food and drink to any bauble you could ever want. Adult ticket £20-£24, book ahead, 30 October-5 November 2017

OLYMPIA: The Ideal Home Show at Christmas takes over Olympia. Exhibitors include specialists in interiors and home accessories, technology and gadgets, fashion and beauty and more. Adult tickets from £13, book ahead, 22-26 November 2017

CHELSEA: The Chelsea Christmas Gift Fair is back at Chelsea Old Town Hall selling clothes, homewares, toys, pet gifts and food products. Free entry, just turn up,8-9 December 2017

Know of any events that we've missed? Send the details to hello@londonist.com.