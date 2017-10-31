Will Noble

The Bowie Mural Located Outside Some Shopping Centre Toilets

Ask any clued up Londoner where to find the David Bowie mural, and they'll tell you it's a stone's throw from Brixton tube station, on Tunstall Road. Here you go:

"No, not THAT one," you reply, "the one outside those toilets in that shopping centre."

In which case they're probably talking about this Bowie mural.

This three-for-the-price-of-one masterpiece was painted outside the toilets at Bromley's intu shopping centre by Dean Tweedy and Jaime Richards of Marvellous Murals, in July 2016.

Aladdin Sane Bowie, Labyrinth Bowie and latter day Bowie appear in a holy triumvirate of Daves, with lyrics from Starman and Changes wafting around them (given they're outside public loos, that's not all that's wafting around them).

It does seems a slightly incongruous place to pay tribute to a global icon, but then Bowie was anything but predictable.

Although born in Brixton in 1947, Bowie moved to Bromley six years later, where he learned to play saxophone, and damaged his eye when fighting with a friend — which is what lent his eyes their iconic look.

You don't need any ch-ch-ch-ch-change for the toilets, by the way — they're free.