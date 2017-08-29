Will Noble

Does The Trivago Woman Haunt Your Dreams?

We've heard many stories of haunted tube stations, but in the past few weeks, social media has been chilled to the bone with disturbing reports of the illuminated figure of a lone woman — hovering around every corridor of the London Underground network.

We have seen her ourselves too: she is The Trivago Woman.

John Beach, from The Drum, couldn't have put it any better:

She has a blue shirt and stands to the left. She has ideal hotels. At the best prices. She wants you to know about them. But that's not all she wants. She wants you to know that wherever you’re going, she'll be there. Arms to the side. Staring into the very fabric of your soul.

Elsewhere, Londoners have been freaking out on Twitter, with one claiming "I swear she's got my PIN number now", and another fearing "The end must be soon".

I see the @trivago woman more than I see my missus at the moment pic.twitter.com/TrYmRir9il — George Cooper (@GeorgeTCooper) August 18, 2017

Why is this Trivago ad being shat around EVERYWHERE?! Counted 38 ads in about 100m. Feel like I'm being stalked by this woman. #advertising pic.twitter.com/c0BzIVBUhV — Jack Tanner (@jstanner43) August 18, 2017

The twist is: everyone sees a different woman pic.twitter.com/OwfljtHQM8 — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) August 15, 2017

The internet tells us that The Trivago Woman is in fact an Australian model who lives in Berlin and likes to get naked in saunas.

The truth, of course, is that she has been sent to watch over us in our weakest moments — yawning and hungover as we traipse into work every morning, and sweaty and dishevelled as we slog home each evening.

And all the while, her expression remains one of gleeful disdain.