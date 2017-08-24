Have you ever piled too much on your hot dog for the finger roll to handle? Well the American Flat Dog solves that problem. Head on over to the Outsider Tart and pick one up now.
Have you ever piled too much on your hot dog for the finger roll to handle? Well the American Flat Dog solves that problem. Head on over to the Outsider Tart and pick one up now.
Last Updated 24 August 2017
Plan your day ahead or read the day's London headlines with our daily emails.
Something wrong with this article? Let us know here.