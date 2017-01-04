Tabish Khan

11 Art Exhibitions To See In 2017

We've given you our top 10 exhibitions of 2016. Now it's time to turn our attention to 2017. Here are 11 art exhibitions to get excited about.

The Royal Academy will look at the Russian Revolution, including this powerful portrayal of a Bolshevik. Photo (c) State Tretyakov Gallery

David Hockney at Tate Britain

We loved his landscapes at the Royal Academy in 2012. We were disappointed with his portraits last year. We think we're going to swing back to love when we see this major retrospective Tate Britain has planned for one of Britain's greatest living artists.

David Hockney, Tate Britain, 9 February-29 May

Revolution: Russian Art 1917-1932 at Royal Academy of Arts

2017 marks 100 years since the Russian revolution, and there are enough exhibitions planned in London to fill the Hermitage. One that's caught our eye is this one at Tate Modern. However, we're most looking forward the Royal Academy's offering. Chagall, Malevich and Kandinsky are some of the great artists capturing the spirit of revolution.

Revolution: Russian Art 1917-1932 at Royal Academy of Arts, 11 February-17 April

Richard Mosse at Barbican, Curve gallery

We first came across Richard Mosse at the Venice Biennale in 2013. We were glad to see his brilliant film Enclave travel to London so we could experience his pink hued take on war again. Next up he's taking over one of our favourite art spaces, the Curve at Barbican — we're excited to see if he can match the haunting power of his previous work.

Richard Mosse, Barbican, Curve gallery, 15 February-23 April

Paolozzi is all over London but there will be much more of his work to see in 2017. Copyright Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.

Eduardo Paolozzi at Whitechapel Gallery

The mosaics at Tottenham Court Road, the Newton sculpture outside the British Library and the prone head outside the new Design Museum. Paolozzi has his mark all over London. So it's only fitting that he's getting an exhibition where we can see the full breadth of his work, with over 250 works spanning five decades.

Eduardo Paolozzi, Whitechapel Gallery, 16 February-14 May

Canaletto & the Art of Venice at Queen's Gallery

Who doesn't adore Canaletto's paintings of Venice. The National Gallery gave us a great exhibition back in 2010 and we're expecting more of his detailed landscapes from the Royal Collection.

Canaletto & the Art of Venice at Queen's Gallery, 19 May-12 November

Grayson Perry: The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever! at Serpentine Gallery

A ceramic artist whose astute observations about society have led his star to rise exponentially. Now an author and a TV presenter to boot, Perry is a household name. So it's only right he now gets a show to remind us that he is still first and foremost an artist.

Grayson Perry: The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever!, Serpentine Gallery, 8 June-10 September

Whales: Beneath the Surface at Natural History Museum

And so we say goodbye to Dippy and welcome the blue whale's skeleton replacement. What better way to mark the occasion than to hold an exhibition about these ocean giants.

Whales: Beneath the Surface, Natural History Museum, 14 July-1 October

We're ready to fall back in love with Hockney's work in his retrospective at Tate Britain. Copyright David Hockney.

Treasures of the Scythians at The British Museum

From Vikings to Chinese armies, The British Museum is brilliant at bringing back ancient races to life — with artefacts and fascinating insights into their society. We're expecting no less from this exhibition.

Treasures of the Scythians at The British Museum, 14 September-14 January

Cezanne Portraits at National Portrait Gallery

If you have any doubts around Cezanne's genius, simply visit the permanent collection at The Courtauld Gallery and gaze upon his landscapes. In a different take on the impressionist master, we're looking forward to a show with over 50 portraits, including works never before seen in the UK.

Cezanne Portraits, National Portrait Gallery, 26 October-11 February

States of Emergency at Imperial War Museum

The Imperial War Museum does a fine job of bringing both historical and modern conflicts to light through art. This particularly prescient exhibition will look at how artists have responded to the world's events since 9/11. We're expecting a poignant and moving show.

States of Emergency, Imperial War Museum, autumn 2017 (dates to be confirmed)

Michelangelo & Sebastiano at The National Gallery

One of the Renaissance's true greats is combined with another Old Master to explore the relationship between these two great artists. Their views on religious themes, how they worked together and how it helped both artists develop their own painting styles is explored.

Michelangelo & Sebastiano, The National Gallery, 15 March-25 June

