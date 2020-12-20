Things To Do Today In London: Tuesday 20 December 2016

Things to do today in London is sponsored by CommuterClub
What we're reading
- Hedgehogs to lose key habitat to HS2 lorries.
- What should be done with remaining £100k of the #SaveFabric fund?
- Even more Southern Rail strikes...
- There's finally a ramp connecting the towpath and bridge at Bow Locks on the River Lea in Bromley-by-Bow.
- Dave Hill on gentrification in London.
Things to do
ROYAL OBSERVATORY CHRISTMAS: Ever wondered what the Christmas star might have been? Find out as you travel across the skies with The Sky Tonight - Christmas Stars at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich. Various prices, book ahead, until 23 December
ADVENT WINDOWS 2016: Celebrate the Christmas season with Advent Windows: 2016. Greenwich's St Alfege's Church is unveiling a newly-decorated window in its living advent calendar every day until Christmas Eve. You can check the locations of each window here. Free, just turn up, until 2 January
CHRISTMAS PANTO: Give the kids a festive giggle with The Missing Stockings Christmas Show at Farmopolis in Greenwich. Help Goldilocks, Little Red and the Gingerbread Man rescue Christmas from a very silly fox. £3 (suggested donation), book ahead, 10am/11am
STOCKING FILLERS: Make your gifts that much more meaningful this Christmas. Head over to Farmopolis to make your own soap balls and learn about the the lost, traditional knowledge and mysticism of herbs. £3 (suggested donation), book ahead, noon-2pm
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: Feel all the feels with It's A Wonderful Life at the Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square. Join James Stewart as he finds out what the world would be like if he wasn't born. £8/£4 or £11/£8.50, book ahead, from 3pm/8.45pm
MASS CAROL SINGALONG: Let the festive spirit overcome you, with a mass carol singalong on Lower Marsh in Waterloo. Don't worry, it won't just be out of tune amateurs — local choirs will be leading the singing. Free, just turn up, 6pm-7pm
LOLITICS: Self-described as London's friendliest lefty political comedy club, Lolitics is where comedians come with jokes that aim to make the world a better place. It doubles as a live podcast taking place upstairs at The Black Heart in Camden. £3, just turn up, 8pm
OH BOY, COMEDY!: 'A laughing orgasm from start to finish'. So one reviewer said about a Helen Duff set, the headliner for this alternative comedy night at The Rose & Crown in Kentish Town. Free entry/pay what you want, just turn up, 7.30pm
LIFE AFTER DEATH: Don't be fooled by the name, it's actually a comedy show. Join Scott Gibson for Life After Death, a story of Gibson's fight for life after suffering a brain haemorrhage. A darkly hysterical show at Soho Theatre. £10, book ahead, 8.45pm
Good cause of the day
SING FOR SAMARITANS: Get festive and give back this Christmas with Samaritans' A Christmas Chorus: Pop-up Festival and Market. Head to Charing Cross station for performances by West End Stars, The Piano Works Live Band and more alongside a pop-up market. Free, just turn up, 7am-8pm
Review: An 18th Century Mystery
A unique immersive exhibition. Step into this National Trust property and explore the story of the 18th century Gee family, through the works of contemporary artists and designers. Guide yourself in the low light with an electric candle as you navigate wills, a virtual reality experience and eat some sweetmeat. Traces at Fenton House, Hampstead Grove, NW3 6SP. Until 23 December, £10 - booking required. ★★★★☆ [Monday-Friday]
