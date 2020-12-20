Things To Do Today In London: Tuesday 20 December 2016

Things to do today in London is sponsored by CommuterClub

Go carol singing in Waterloo

What we're reading

Things to do

ROYAL OBSERVATORY CHRISTMAS: Ever wondered what the Christmas star might have been? Find out as you travel across the skies with The Sky Tonight - Christmas Stars at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich. Various prices, book ahead, until 23 December

ADVENT WINDOWS 2016: Celebrate the Christmas season with Advent Windows: 2016. Greenwich's St Alfege's Church is unveiling a newly-decorated window in its living advent calendar every day until Christmas Eve. You can check the locations of each window here. Free, just turn up, until 2 January

CHRISTMAS PANTO: Give the kids a festive giggle with The Missing Stockings Christmas Show at Farmopolis in Greenwich. Help Goldilocks, Little Red and the Gingerbread Man rescue Christmas from a very silly fox. £3 (suggested donation), book ahead, 10am/11am

STOCKING FILLERS: Make your gifts that much more meaningful this Christmas. Head over to Farmopolis to make your own soap balls and learn about the the lost, traditional knowledge and mysticism of herbs. £3 (suggested donation), book ahead, noon-2pm

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: Feel all the feels with It's A Wonderful Life at the Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square. Join James Stewart as he finds out what the world would be like if he wasn't born. £8/£4 or £11/£8.50, book ahead, from 3pm/8.45pm

It's A Wonderful Life is showing at Prince Charles Cinema.

MASS CAROL SINGALONG: Let the festive spirit overcome you, with a mass carol singalong on Lower Marsh in Waterloo. Don't worry, it won't just be out of tune amateurs — local choirs will be leading the singing. Free, just turn up, 6pm-7pm

LOLITICS: Self-described as London's friendliest lefty political comedy club, Lolitics is where comedians come with jokes that aim to make the world a better place. It doubles as a live podcast taking place upstairs at The Black Heart in Camden. £3, just turn up, 8pm

OH BOY, COMEDY!: 'A laughing orgasm from start to finish'. So one reviewer said about a Helen Duff set, the headliner for this alternative comedy night at The Rose & Crown in Kentish Town. Free entry/pay what you want, just turn up, 7.30pm

LIFE AFTER DEATH: Don't be fooled by the name, it's actually a comedy show. Join Scott Gibson for Life After Death, a story of Gibson's fight for life after suffering a brain haemorrhage. A darkly hysterical show at Soho Theatre. £10, book ahead, 8.45pm

Sponsor message

Fancy more cash for Christmas? Save with CommuterClub

With presents, food and drink to buy, Christmas is a pricey time of year. Why not reduce your travel costs so you can put more towards the festive season? CommuterClub is the money-saving solution.

With CommuterClub you can get the value of a yearly travelcard, but with monthly payments — and even get your 12th month free. There's no better time to join the club, as fares are set to increase by 2% in the New Year — buying now gives you one last chance to lock in today’s prices for a whole 12 months but you must hurry. If you want a few extra pennies in your pocket, CommuterClub is the answer.

Representative example: Credit limit: £1,200. Interest: £67 Total payable: £1,267 in 11 monthly instalments of £115. Representative 10.6% APR. Interest rate: 5.6% pa (variable).

Good cause of the day

SING FOR SAMARITANS: Get festive and give back this Christmas with Samaritans' A Christmas Chorus: Pop-up Festival and Market. Head to Charing Cross station for performances by West End Stars, The Piano Works Live Band and more alongside a pop-up market. Free, just turn up, 7am-8pm

Review: An 18th Century Mystery

Lives, Loves and Loss - Traces at Fenton House. Photo: Giovanna Del Sarto

A unique immersive exhibition. Step into this National Trust property and explore the story of the 18th century Gee family, through the works of contemporary artists and designers. Guide yourself in the low light with an electric candle as you navigate wills, a virtual reality experience and eat some sweetmeat. Traces at Fenton House, Hampstead Grove, NW3 6SP. Until 23 December, £10 - booking required. ★★★★☆ [Monday-Friday]

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.

Anyone can travel the world in style for next to nothing. You just need to know how! Our friends at Funzing UK are organising a unique talk with Nicky, aka The Miles Mogul. He's a music lawyer, photographer, traveller and most importantly air miles Guru. Come along and hear stories from Nicky's first class adventures and leave knowing how to do it yourself on a shoestring. This is a unique chance to learn the secret hacks and tips he's gathered over the years on how to travel in the ultimate style without breaking the bank. Get tickets

Fancy some Dim Sum Fun? Learn how to make restaurant-quality dim sum under the guidance of the main instructor at the London Cookery School, William Wong. William will also teach you about different Chinese teas, and how to find one you love. If that's not enough, you'll also pick up some Cantonese, so you can order the authentic way the next time you're in China Town. Get tickets