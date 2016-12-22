Things To Do Today In London: Monday 19 December 2016

Things to do today is sponsored by Je Joue.

NEW BAKERY OPENING: Ole & Steen is a new Danish bakery in St James's Market. It bakes Nordic classics such as cinnamon 'snegl' or swirl, and 'flødebolle' or marshmallow puffs. You can also pop in for breakfast or lunch, when there are more than just sweet tooth options. Our pick is the chocolate swirl. 56 Haymarket, 2 St James's Market, all day

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: Sit down with a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine and enjoy the ultimate Christmas movie, It's a Wonderful Life. The Prince Charles Cinema, £4-£11 depending on membership and screening, book in advance, 1.05pm and 9pm

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: Watch a performance of A Christmas Carol in Charles Dickens's former house in Bloomsbury. Ticket includes entry to the museum displays. £22, book in advance, 16 December-2 January

ANDY PARSONS, SLACKTIVIST: Andy Parsons is so fed up with the world he's decided to do absolutely nothing about it. That's right, he's a slacktivist. Join Parsons and guests at the Soho Theatre as they try to achieve one action before the show is over (unlikely), before adjourning to the bar. £10, book in advance, 7.15pm-8.15pm

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CARNIVAL BAND: Festive folk stirring things up at Cadogan Hall. Maddy Prior and the Carnival Band mix modern, renaissance and world instruments for a new spin on Christmas music. £19.50-£24.50, book in advance, from 7.30pm

Robert Lloyd Parry as MR James. Credit: Shelagh Bidwell

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET: Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins — a legendary line-up. Watch a musical at Royal Festival Hall that recreates the recording session that brought these legends together for the first and only time. £20-£95, book in advance, from 7.30pm

GROWN-UP FAIRYTALES: Learn the beautiful story of surrealist painter and French second world war resistance fighter Robert Desnos. A man who saved a truckload of people from going to Auschwitz with the power of his imagination. His story will be told by Clare Murphy and Daniel Morden at The Soho Theatre. £10, book in advance, from 8pm

LADIES' TOILET HUMOUR: Riotous radio comedy, Ladies, is recorded live at the Lion and Unicorn Theatre in Kentish Town. It takes us back to Camden in 1903 and the actions of the local activist group, Edwardian Ladies Sanitary Association and their battle for female public loos. £11, book in advance, from 8pm

COMEDY HYPNOSIS: Don't run away just yet. Simon Warner's show, Viva Hypnosis, promises not to embarrass or make fun of any audience members. It physically takes place at Leicester Square Theatre, but promises to transport your mind to the glitz and glam of Las Vegas. £17.50-£12.50, book in advance, from 9.30pm

GHOST STORIES: Every Christmas MR James would write and perform ghost stories to entertain his friends. 100 years later these eerie masterpieces still retain their chilling power, especially when performed by James aficionado Robert Lloyd Parry. He's performing Casting the Runes and The Residence at Whitminster at the Old Red Lion Theatre; prepare to be terrified. £10, book in advance, from 10pm

Review: Reflections on the war in Afghanistan

© Crown Copyright: IWM

Fragments from a rocket-propelled grenade, a poppy harvesting kit and an SAS fighting knife are some of the impressive items on display at this small exhibition. It also shows the human side of the conflict in Afghanistan over the last 10 years, as well as looking back and questioning whether British military intervention was the right strategy. A thought-provoking exhibition. Afghanistan: Reflections on Helmand at Imperial War Museum. Until 26 November 2017, free. ★★★★☆

Good cause of the day

LIEDER AT CHRISTMAS: Book in advance for this evening of Lieder love songs, Schubert, Grieg and Handel with a sprinkling of Christmas songs to finish. The event is on behalf of the Love a Child Foundation. £18, book in advance, 21 December, 6.30pm-9pm

