Laura Reynolds

'Please Offer Me A Seat' Badges Will Be Permanent

TfL's 'Please offer me a seat' badges will be a permanent fixture on public transport in London, following a six-week trial.

The badges, similar to the existing 'Baby on board' badges, are designed to enable those who have hidden disabilities and health conditions to get a seat more easily.

An accompanying card will be issued with the new blue badges.

Around 1,200 passengers took part in the six-week trial, which ran September-October 2016. Participants said that they felt more confident asking for a seat in 86% of journeys during the trial. 98% said they would recommend the badge to someone who required it.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

I’m proud that Londoners embraced this innovative trial and that Londoners wearing the badges found travelling around our Capital easier as a result. It's great news that next year we will be able to offer them to all those with hidden disabilities and conditions, and I'm really looking forward to the blue badges becoming as recognisable on public transport as our hugely successful Baby on Board ones.

To find out when the new badge and card will be available, sign up to receive accessible travel updates and follow @TfLAccess on Twitter.