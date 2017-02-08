Harry Rosehill

Lego Batarang Crashes Onto South Bank

A Lego batarang has crash landed onto South Bank to promote the release of the new Lego Batman film.

It's made from 35,000 lego bricks and took a whopping 225 man hours to build. Broken pavement, smoke and lights (all non-Lego based) complete the scene of destruction. Lego life-sized Batman and Robin were on hand for the landing.

The stunt is reminiscent of a similar Ghostbusters installation to promote the new film in 2016.

It was made by Bright Bricks, a professional UK lego building company who used 35,000 lego pieces to make this dream a reality.

The Lego Batman film is released this Friday, but the batarang is only going to stay in place for two days. If you miss out, you can always catch more Lego Batman goodness at the The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes exhibition that's coming toSouth Bank in March.

The batarang is at Observation Point on the South Bank, so head there now to capture what'll probably be your most liked Instagram post of the year.