Will Noble

London: Meet The Bagel Burger

It was always round the corner. Not only is east London the capital's hip burger capital, it's the purveyor of some of the city's finest bagels (can you see where this is going yet?).

This guy, Max (and his mate Hamish), came up with an idea (honestly, you must be able to see where this is going by now)...

... which turned out looking like this...

... Ta dah! The bagel burger. Actually, this is just one incarnation of the bagel burger — the Fat Bastard: a meaty skyscraper of beef burger, salt beef, fried egg and American cheese. A meaty skyscraper, which you summarily demolish, like this:

At the truck outside Old Spitalfields Market every weekday, you can also get a Luca...

... a demurer beast, but a beast all the same — stacked high with halloumi cheese and drizzled in homemade chilli apple sauce.

Other bagel burgers on the menu — all of which are in bagel buns from nearby Beigel Bake — include the OG Breakfast (like the Fat Bastard but without the burger) and the Salmon Supreme (smoked salmon. cream cheese, lemon and black pepper).

Whichever one you get, it will soon be in your stomach.

The London Bagel Co can be found every lunchtime from Monday-Friday at Old Spitalfields Market.