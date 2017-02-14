Don't Miss These 11 Fantastic Exhibitions In London Right Now

Looking for a dose of culture? Want to know what's hot on London's exhibition scene? Read on.
A colourful passage
Do Ho Suh has created a brightly coloured passageway based on doorways and corridors of the places he has lived and worked, something familiar to anyone who shares his peripatetic lifestyle. The attention to detail is superb, right down to sockets and light switches. Absorb this wonderful installation, just watch out for the hordes of selfie-takers and Instagrammers.
Do Ho Suh: Passage/s at Victoria Miro, 16 Wharf Road, N1 7RW, until 18 March (Tuesday-Saturday), free ★★★★☆
A giant teddy and a trippy video
Musician James Lavelle has curated this exhibition of merchandise, a giant blue and white teddy bear and a brilliant mesmerising video work by Doug Foster. If you loved the excellent Stanley Kubrick exhibition at Somerset House, also curated by Lavelle, think of this as the smaller sequel.
James Lavelle: Daydreaming with Unkle presents … The Road: Soho at Lazarides, 11 Rathbone Place, W1T 1HR, until 23 February (Wednesday-Saturday), free ★★★★☆
Bacon and Freud
Lucien Freud and Francis Bacon. Combine these two artistic heavyweights and quality is almost guaranteed. We have the contorted portraits by Bacon and the stark drawings of Freud. Sheer class.
Bacon and Freud: Graphic works at Marlborough Fine Art, 6 Albemarle Street, W1S 4BY, until 24 February (Monday-Saturday), free ★★★★☆
Giant fingers and sewer living
This year’s Jerwood solo projects are the strongest yet. Giant flesh coloured fingers present a world of sci-fi feminism, a sewer is converted into a living space in a critique on modern living, and the surveillance state is brought home with a jarring video. Three brilliant and ambitious works in a great exhibition.
Jerwood Solo Presentations 2017 at Jerwood Space, 171 Union Street, SE1 0LN, until 26 February (Monday-Sunday), free ★★★★★
An algorithm on trial
The trial of superdebthunterbot looks at whether a computer programme can be held responsible for causing a death. Sit in a jury style bench and watch videos of the defence, the prosecution and the jury’s deliberation. A particularly poignant art work.
Helen Knowles: The Trial Of Superdebthunterbot at Zabludowicz Collection, 176 Prince of Wales Road, NW5 3PT, until 26 February (Wednesday-Sunday), free ★★★★☆
Expansive landscapes
A rather traditional landscape painter like Michael Andrews is not what you’d expect to see at Gagosian Gallery, but that’s what we have here. They are large paintings, but their scope is even more expansive. The paintings of Australia capture the sun-beaten landscape, while those of Britain feel a little underwhelming.
Michael Andrews: Earth Air Water at Gagosian, 20 Grosvenor Hill, W1K 3QD, until 25 March (Tuesday-Saturday), free ★★★☆☆
Surreal in Sussex
The breadth of this exhibition is massive, starting with icons based on classical style, right through to surreal paintings by the likes of Roland Penrose. The exhibition explores how radical artists and writers were drawn to Sussex in the first half of the 20th century (don't worry though, no need to leave London). A great story backed up by some brilliant works.
Sussex Modernism: Retreat and Rebellion at Two Temple Place, WC2R 3BD, until 23 April (Wednesday-Monday), free ★★★★☆
Colourful textiles
Designer, artist and architect. Josef Frank was a talented man and his full breadth of outputs is explored in this colourful exhibition. Textiles hang from the ceilings, paintings adorn the walls and there are showroom interiors, all bursting with colour and patterns. This small museum always does a great job with its limited exhibition space, and this is yet another successful show.
Josef Frank: Patterns-Furniture-Paintings at Fashion & Textile Museum, 83 Bermondsey Street, SE1 3XF, until 7 May (Tuesday-Sunday), £9.90 ★★★★☆
Punk illustration
Bright mohawks and leather jackets aplenty. But these drawings capture a more tender side to Punk culture, exploring emotion through colourful illustrations. It’s an insightful and visually stunning exhibition.
Jo Brocklehurst: Nobodies and Somebodies at House of Illustration, 2 Granary Square, N1C 4BH, until 14 May (Tuesday-Sunday), £7.50 ★★★★☆
A plasticine kiss
Rodin’s Kiss has been recreated by Urs Fischer in plasticine, and you can tear it down and re-build it however you wish. So far it’s a mix of puerile representations of genitalia and some rather inventive artistic creations. A perfect anti-Valentine's exhibition.
Urs Fischer: The Kiss at Sadie Coles, 1 Davies Street, W1K 3DB, until 11 March (Tuesday-Saturday), free ★★★★☆
An experimental painter
Vanessa Bell’s sister, Virginia Woolf, may be the better known of the two, but Bell was an accomplished painter in her own right. She was constantly trying new styles and the influence of the likes of Matisse and Picasso can be seen in her work. While there are some great works in this show, the exhibition highlights the fact that Bell never really found her own distinctive style.
Vanessa Bell at Dulwich Picture Gallery, until 4 June (Tuesday-Sunday), £14 ★★★☆☆