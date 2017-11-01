Phillipa Ellis

Stick Man Returns For Sugary Sweet Seasonal Singalong

Stick Man at Leicester Square Theatre

The popularity of this family favourite shows no sign of wavering, as Stick Man returns to the West End for its seventh consecutive run. Lovingly incorporating Julia Donaldson’s original verse, this jaunty tale follows his adventures, having been separated from his doting family.

If the kids were hoping for a life-size version of the man himself, they might be disappointed: Scamp Theatre’s joyful adaptation is far more imaginative than that. Working with a more authentic puppet, our hero’s presence didn’t go unnoticed by the young audience. How could it when accompanied by so many catchy songs and such brilliant use of props?

Even the most sceptical of older children seemed to enjoy the festive audience participation with a giant game of beach ball following him being washed up on the shore. There are plenty of giggles for grown ups too (think cheesy Careless Whisper-style solo, complete with maudlin blues saxophone).

If the pages of the book are well-worn on your children’s bookshelf, this adorable performance musters something special to keep it fresh and fun. Perfectly pitched and delightfully uncomplicated, this seasonal treat left us feeling as light as a flurry of snow.

Stick Man, Leicester Square Theatre, £14-£21.50 (family ticket £65), until 7 January 2018.