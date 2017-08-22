London's Best Stunts Caught On Camera

You never know what you're going to come across in London. You might be walking down an innocuous street and be suddenly face-to-face with a dinosaur, or go for walk down Southbank and be overtaken by a house floating down the Thames. Sometimes you stumble across a movie set, other times it's a fun PR stunt and occasionally it's just a freerunner strutting their stuff. Here are some of our favourite London stunts:

Independence Day: Resurgence stunt
Source Thebeardedtrio
An amazing backdrop for a loop the loop in front of the London Eye
Source London
Jaguar over the River Thames
Source Jaguar
Freerunning London
Source Greg.eckels
Nakd bare all on an edible billboard at Westfield.
Source Prexamples
Dynamo in London
Source Londonist
Tropicana brightened up Trafalgar Square by suspending a 'sun' in the middle of it, then scattering deckchairs around.
Source Londonist
He's juggling a sword, a chainsaw and a juggling pin, while eating an apple...
Source Stephen.andrew.wood
Airbnb floated a furnished house down the River Thames.
Source Prexamples
Thunderbird 4 cruising the Thames
Source Killer Kitsch
Jedward ‘chased’ down the Thames by killer sharks in Sharknado 3 promotion stunt.
Source Prexamples
A Mosasaurus invades London for Jurassic World
Source Hey U Guys Movie News
A city gent walks across a tightrope in London
Source Financialpost
Derren Brown did this to promote his new show.
Source Londonist
Frank McClean manoeuvres his plane through Tower Bridge, 1912
Source Londonist
Star Wars stunt in London
Source Automotive Blog
David Blaine in a box, London, 2003
Source Normko
'Emoji people’ spotted to promote TalkTalk microsite.
Source Prexamples
Spectre being filmed in London
Source Bbc
When Pink Floyd's albums were reissued in 2011, a certain pig made a comeback at Battersea.
Source Londonist
Commuters and tourists at Waterloo station, Leicester Square, Trafalgar Square and Buckingham Palace were greeted by the E.N.D (Epidemic Neutralisation Department) and scanned for infections to promote TV series, Fear The Walking Dead.
Source Bt
Florasaurus spotted
Source Huffpostuk
A bus explodes on Lambeth Bridge for a Hollywood film
Source Huff Post Uk
Ghostbuster stunt in London
Source Ibtimes
James Bond film Spectre is filmed in London
Source Philverney
An awesome guerilla art stunt making a statement on plastic pollution
Source Buzzfeed
Danny Macaskill on the Thames near Embankment, performing a loop de loop.
Source
Stunt by Sky Atlantic
Source
Hollywood visited the Thames for filming of stunt scenes from James Bond's Spectre
Source
Last Updated 22 August 2017

