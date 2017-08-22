Eleana Overett
London's Best Stunts Caught On Camera
You never know what you're going to come across in London. You might be walking down an innocuous street and be suddenly face-to-face with a dinosaur, or go for walk down Southbank and be overtaken by a house floating down the Thames. Sometimes you stumble across a movie set, other times it's a fun PR stunt and occasionally it's just a freerunner strutting their stuff. Here are some of our favourite London stunts:
Independence Day: Resurgence stunt Source Thebeardedtrio An amazing backdrop for a loop the loop in front of the London Eye Source London Jaguar over the River Thames Source Jaguar Freerunning London Source Greg.eckels Nakd bare all on an edible billboard at Westfield. Source Prexamples Dynamo in London Source Londonist Tropicana brightened up Trafalgar Square by suspending a 'sun' in the middle of it, then scattering deckchairs around. Source Londonist Freerunning London Source Greg.eckels He's juggling a sword, a chainsaw and a juggling pin, while eating an apple... Source Stephen.andrew.wood Airbnb floated a furnished house down the River Thames. Source Prexamples Thunderbird 4 cruising the Thames Source Killer Kitsch A Jaguar over London Source Fresh Business Jedward ‘chased’ down the Thames by killer sharks in Sharknado 3 promotion stunt. Source Prexamples Dynamo in London Source Londonist A Mosasaurus invades London for Jurassic World Source Hey U Guys Movie News Doing a loop the loop in front of the London Eye Source London Independence Day: Resurgence stunt Source Thebeardedtrio A city gent walks across a tightrope in London Source Financialpost Derren Brown did this to promote his new show. Source Londonist Frank McClean manoeuvres his plane through Tower Bridge, 1912 Source Londonist Star Wars stunt in London Source Automotive Blog David Blaine in a box, London, 2003 Source Normko 'Emoji people’ spotted to promote TalkTalk microsite. Source Prexamples Spectre being filmed in London Source Bbc When Pink Floyd's albums were reissued in 2011, a certain pig made a comeback at Battersea. Source Londonist Commuters and tourists at Waterloo station, Leicester Square, Trafalgar Square and Buckingham Palace were greeted by the E.N.D (Epidemic Neutralisation Department) and scanned for infections to promote TV series, Fear The Walking Dead. Source Bt A Jag over London Source Jaguar Florasaurus spotted Source Huffpostuk A bus explodes on Lambeth Bridge for a Hollywood film Source Huff Post Uk Dynamo in London Source Londonist Ghostbuster stunt in London Source Ibtimes James Bond film Spectre is filmed in London Source Philverney An awesome guerilla art stunt making a statement on plastic pollution Source Buzzfeed Danny Macaskill on the Thames near Embankment, performing a loop de loop. Source Stunt by Sky Atlantic Source Hollywood visited the Thames for filming of stunt scenes from James Bond's Spectre Source Jedward ‘chased’ down the Thames by killer sharks in Sharknado 3 stunt. Source
