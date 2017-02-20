Things To Do In London This Weekend: 25-26 February

Things to do in London this weekend is sponsored by London Fashion Week Festival.

All weekend

Afro-centric party series Peanut Butter Funk launches this Saturday.

PRINCESS DI: Known for her bold choices, Diana Spencer became a fashion icon in the 80s and 90s, and remains iconic in the fashion world. Explore her chic revolution at Kensington Palace with Diana: Her Fashion Story. Kensington Palace, £15.40/£12.60, book ahead, 10am-3pm

ART WEEKEND: Discover artistic talent at Europe's largest independent art fair this weekend with the Parralax Art Fair. Get your hands on unique and creative jewellery, textiles, crafts and more. Chelsea Town Hall, free, book ahead, 25-26 February

LAST CHANCE: It's your last chance to see Nepal: Resilience on the Roof of the World. Discover the culture of Nepal with these stunning photography portfolios. Oxo Tower Roof, free, just turn up, until 26 February

RE-IMAGINATION: At the London Transport Museum's Poster Parade: Re-imagining historical posters, old posters and memorable designs are cleverly modified for contemporary audiences. London Transport Museum, £16/£13.50, book ahead, until 27 April

CARTOONS: Future Shock: 40 Years of 2000 AD remembers one of Britain's publishing phenomenons. 2000 AD's iconic characters, including Judge Dredd, have had a lasting impact on popular culture. See 80 pages of original artwork displayed from each decade of the comic. Cartoon Museum, £7, £5, £3, just turn up, until 27 April

WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY: Ranging from dramatic landscapes to intimate portraits, see a selection of images depicting nature through the eyes of passionate photographers at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition. Natural History Museum, £13/£8, book ahead, until 10 September

ROBOT ZOO: A zoo? Inhabited by robot creatures? That'll be the exceptional Robot Zoo. It's educational too; discover what gives animals the ability to change colour, leap high and see at night. Horniman Museum & Gardens, £7/£4, book ahead, until 29 October

Saturday 25 February

Laugh and be happy with Chester Tuffnut this Saturday

MOVIE DAY: Go on an adventure with Pete's Dragon on Saturday. Watch as Pete befriends Elliot, a big friendly dragon in this heart-warming tale. House of Vans, free, just turn up, 10.30am/12.15pm

LITTLE PORTUGAL: Explore another side of Notting Hill with the Little Portugal at Portobello Tour. Find out about the Portuguese community's history in Portobello, and enjoy a morning coffee and snack to get you going. Instituto Espanol, £24, book ahead, 11am-1pm

GET FIT: Maintain those New Year resolutions and get fit for free with the Limehouse Basin Social Market. With sessions on abs, bums & thighs, boxfit and more, feel refreshed with this fun event. Limehouse Market, free, book ahead, noon-2pm

CURIOUS CREATURES: Join one of a kind treemole Chester Tuffnut as he brings fun, happiness and adventure back to the forest. Told with puppets, music and heaps of imagination, this is a story about friendship and living an adventure. Half Moon Theatre, £7, book ahead, 2pm

DANCE & MEMORY: Take a fresh look at the theme of memory in this dance theatre production, Meeting and Vestige: A Double Bill. In Vestige, meet Livia, whose memories come from stories told by those who used to know her. In Meeting, discover how memory recollection is in fact incredibly contextual. Rich Mix, from £10, book ahead, 7.30pm

DANCE NIGHT: Celebrate past, present and and future sounds from the Caribbean, South America and the African continent with the launch of the afro-centric party series Peanut Butter Funk. The Book Club, £4, book ahead, 8pm-2pm

BURTON FEST: Celebrate the film career of Tim Burton this Saturday night. Prince Charles is screening fan favourites, including Pee Wee's Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood and Mars Attacks. Prince Charles Cinema, £20/£17.50, book ahead, 9pm

Sponsor message

London Fashion Week Festival: Bag your spot on the front row

Calling all style seekers! London Fashion Week Festival — the ultimate insiders' event — is popping up at Store Studios from 23 to 26 February.

The four day extravaganza features catwalk shows, designer shopping at discount prices, as well as talks from the fashion pros.

Of course, all this advice and shopping is tiring work, so a pampering session courtesy of Toni & Guy and Maybelline New York is a must.

Silver ticket holders will even get their hands on a limited-edition Vivienne Westwood tote bag. Enter code LONDONIST at the checkout for 20% off tickets.

Sunday 26 February

Celebrate Tim Burton with Prince Charles Cinema on Saturday night. Photo: Warner Bros.

HIGHGATE HISTORY: Discover the history of housing in Highgate with the guided walk. See Lubetkin's iconic High Point flats, say hello to Marx in Highgate cemetery and wander through Holly Lodge Estate and Walter Segal's 1950s St Anne's Close. Highgate Station, £12/£9, book ahead, 11.30am-1.15pm

GET CRAFTY: Batik is an ancient form of painting using molten wax. Learn how to do it this Sunday afternoon and experiment with colour, style and design. Geffrye Museum, £23, book ahead, 2pm-4.30pm

FAMILY THEATRE: When three characters get stuck in a theatre overnight, they realise that they can be the stars of their own show, in Night at the Theatre. With dance and imaginative storytelling, it's the perfect way to keep the kids entertained. Artsdepot, £7, book ahead, 3pm

REVOLUTION: Communists and anarchists often met in London to argue and debate over the form that the revolution was to take. As the centenary of the 1917 Russian Revolution approaches explore London's own communist history with Marx, Lenin and Anarchism: Revolution in Fitzrovia. Goodge Street Station, £12/£9, book ahead, 2pm-4pm