Things To Do In London This Weekend: 18-19 February 2017

Check out Moominland at Southbank Centre this weekend. Copyright Vic Frankowski.

HALF TERM: Not sure how to keep the kids entertained for half term? Check out our top half term events here — we've got craft days, museum activities, theatre shows and more covered.

NURSE!: Pamper yourself with Nurse Knows Best. Equipped with flowers, advice and smiles, these nurses will help you to lie back and relax in this interactive performance. Suitable for ages 12+. Wellcome Collection, free, book ahead, 18-19 February

POETRY: Phillip Larkin's work is often associated with loneliness, and failure. Artist DJ Roberts provides a perspective on the poet's work in new exhibition Larkinworld, which uses works in neon, drawings, and pop culture references. Southbank Centre, free, just turn up, 14 February-30 April [closed Mondays]

HAIR: Explore hairstylist Sam McKnight's work with exhibition Hair, a celebration of his remarkable 40 year career. From Diana's short-do, to Madonna's Bedtime Stories album cover and Tilda Swinton's Bowie-esque style, McKnight has created some of the most iconic images in pop culture. Somerset House, £13/£10.50, book ahead, until 12 March

SEDUCTION AND CELEBRITY: Get an insight into the life of Emma Hamilton. She was one of the most famous celebrities of her time, best known as the woman who captured the heart of Admiral Horatio Nelson — but she also had a story of her own. National Maritime Museum, from £12.60, book ahead, until 17 April

ADVENTURES IN MOOMINLAND: Have some family fun at Southbank Centre's Moominland, an exhibition dedicated to Tove Jansson's lovable characters. Visit the fictional land of Moominvalley and find out about how the characters were created. Southbank Centre, £13.50-£16.50, book ahead, until 23 April

Take a wander from Whetstone to Colindale on Sunday.

BUSHCRAFTS: Enjoy a morning of storytelling and cooking around a fire. Learn which materials can be used to build a fire, and cook bread over it. Hyde Park, £10, book ahead, 10am-12pm

CANARY WHARF WALK: Canary Wharf wasn't always the fancy glass forest it is today. Go behind the scenes with the London Ambler, and explore the politics, business deals and the ups and downs of creating the Wall Street on Water. Canary Wharf, £12/£9, book ahead, 10.30am-12.30pm

SHINE BRIGHT: Learn all about beauty of difference and individuality with Bright Sparks, a theatre show for 3-7 year olds. Logical Links and day dreamer Rex must learn to work together and find the balance between their skills and interests. Half Moon Theatre, £7, book ahead, 11am/2pm

HISTORY STROLL: Discover why Victoria Park is such a beloved part of London with local author and commentator Travis Elborough. Find out hidden secrets and history of the area on this guided walk. Victoria Park, free, book ahead, 1pm-3pm

FAMILY CRAFTING: As a part of the Highgate Heritage Fair, Lauderdale House hosts a family workshop. Make your own Tudor ruff, Nell Gwyn and King Charles stick puppets or a Good Luck Chicken — just like the good luck charms bricked on to the Lauderdale House chimney. Lauderdale House, £8.50, book ahead, 2.30pm-4.30pm

BONJOUR PARIS: Dance around Paris with Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn in 1957 film Funny Face. Watch as Dick Avery (Astaire) takes simple-looking Jo (Hepburn) from bookshop assistant to glamour supermodel. Stanley Halls, £15/£12, book ahead, 6pm-11pm

Take a tour of the Charles Dickens Museum.

GOSSIP: Go back in time to the days of author Charles Dickens with the Housemaid's Tour. His housemaid will take you on a tour of his family home in Bloomsbury, while candidly revealing the young writer's family's secrets. Charles Dickens Museum, £15/£12/£8, 10.15am/11am/11.45am

VINTAGE FASHION: Get your hands on unique accessories, vintage jewellery, clothes and more at Clerkenwell Vintage Fashion Fair. 50 traders will be selling their wares at this new location for the fair. Courthouse Hotel, £4 entry, book ahead, 11am-5pm

MS TAYLOR: Join fellow bookworms for a walk along Hampstead Heath, while discussing Elizabeth Taylor's A View of the Harbour. Daunt Books Hampstead, free, just turn up, 11.30am

SPIRAL WALK: Have a stroll up Mill Hill and down Colindale with London Spiral. The guided walk sticks mainly to suburban territory, but expect to see some unusual buildings en-route. Muddy terrain is expected — dress accordingly. Totteridge & Whetstone tube station, free, just turn up, 1pm

FAMILY DAY: Get the little ones into literature at this arts and craft workshop at Keats House. Make a percussion stick and create music inspired by Keats's poetry. Keats House, free, book ahead, 1pm-4pm

FAMILY ORCHESTRA: Children's book Max The Great is being brought to the stage, accompanied by a live score performed by Britten Sinfonia. Follow Max the brave kitten as he searches for a mouse. aIMED at age 3-7. Barbican Centre, £12/£6, book ahead, 2pm/4pm

PHILHARMONIA: Listen to the Philharmonia Orchestra and more perform the works of Ravel and Ligeti to wind down your weekend. Southbank Centre, from £11, book ahead, 7.30pm

BEOWULF: Get cosy for a fireside reading of Beowulf. For high adventure, without the effort of moving, it's the perfect way to round off the weekend. Tea House Theatre, £5, book ahead, 8pm

Scientific research is resuming on how psychedelics affect the weirder aspects of human consciousness. This talk from Dr David Luke engages in current study into pyschedelics and their historical use in shamanic rituals. Be prepared, you might leave with more questions than answers. Get tickets

Every January you do the same thing. You make a New Year's resolution to lose weight, be thriftier, quit smoking or possibly even to start exercising. Yet how many of us find ourselves in the exact spot we started in once the month is up? This talk by Dr Gabija Toleikyte, explains why the brain resists changing habits of a lifetime. She'll also explain how to create long lasting change, by working with your brain rather than against it. Get tickets