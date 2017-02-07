Things To Do In London This Weekend: 11-12 February 2017

All weekend

MinaLima's Harry Potter exhibition has been extended.

JOURNEY TO THE MOON: Watch two hippos take part in the ultimate race — to the moon. Family-friendly theatre show The First Hippo on the Moon features music, puppetry and an exciting space race. Artsdepot, £12/£10/£8, book ahead, until 12 February

PHOTOGRAPHY: It's your last chance to get lost in a winter wonderland with Jessops #WINter photography exhibition. Enjoy a selection of images capturing the beauty of winter. Art Bermondsey Project Space, free, book ahead, until 12 February

OPEN PLAN: Enjoy the last weekend of the immersive Open Plan exhibition. Discover works by modern artists that use painting and sculpture to explore space and architecture. House of Vans, free, just turn up, until 12 February

THE LONDONERS: Whether it's wrestling, waitressing or politics, London has become a hub for job seekers. Explore 400 years of London living with The Londoners: Portraits of a Working City, an exhibition covering the period 1447-1980. London Metropolitan Archives, free, just turn up, until 4 July

CROSSRAIL: The Crossrail project has given archaeologists the chance to explore London's most historical sites. See the archaeological discoveries of the project as they are put on display. Museum of London Docklands, free, just turn up, until 3 September

HARRY POTTER: This free Harry Potter exhibition was due to close last weekend but, surprise surprise, it was popular, so remains open. The exhibition shows off graphic artwork from the films, including designs for the newspapers used as props, and Hogwarts textbooks. MinaLima store, free entry, just turn up, 12pm-7pm daily

Saturday 11 February

Go behind the scenes at Southbank Centre on Saturday.

FAMILY DAY: Learn about the history of Westminster Abbey, find out about coronations and make your own crown at the Abbey's family day. It's aimed at children aged 3+ and their families. Westminster Abbey, included in Abbey admission, book ahead, 10am-1.30pm

FOOD MARKET: A Valentine's themed food market is coming to Chelsea. Oysters, pink doughnuts and heart-shaped macarons are just some of the items on offer. Duke of York Square, free entry, just turn up, 10am-4pm

HOUSE HUNTING: Retrace the historical landscape of Marylebone and Mayfair on this guided walk. From workhouses to to lost mansions, you'll see into all walks of life. St Marylebone Paris Church, £12/£9, book ahead, 10.30am-12.30pm

RECORDS AND BOOK: Get your hands on records, books, publication and zines at this fair in South Bermondsey. Independent sellers will be flogging their wares, and there's a cafe if it all gets too much. DIY Space for London, free entry, just turn up, 11am-6pm

MISCHIEF AND WOLVES: Start the weekend with a performance of Peter and the Wolf. Join Peter and his animal friends as they triumph in this uplifting performance of the beloved tale. After, you can join in a workshop and learn how to make your own puppets. Age 4+. Lauderdale House, £8.50/£6.50, book ahead, 11.30am

CHINESE NEW YEAR: The Museum of Childhood in Bethnal Green is celebrating Chinese New Year with an afternoon of music and dance performances, plus costume and mask making workshops. Museum of Childhood, free, just turn up, 11.30am-4.30pm

ROOF GARDEN: To celebrate the Crossrail Place Roof Garden, Museum of London Docklands hosts a family workshop where children can plant their own 'mini blossoming station' with real seeds. Museum of London Docklands, free, just turn up, 12pm/2.30pm

STRAND HISTORY: Discover the oddities of the Strand as you make your way along the former beach on this walking tour. See where an elephant was executed, notice sculptures you may not have seen before and finish up with a drink in close company with Dracula. Covent Garden Station, £15, book ahead, 11am-1pm

INFINITE WEALTH: According to legend, if you see all seven noses of Soho, you will find yourself with infinite wealth — sounds like it's worth a try to us. On this special walk through Soho, learn about the myths behind the noses and their construction, as you walk in the footsteps of the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Mozart. Covent Garden Station, £15, book ahead, 3pm-5pm

BEHIND THE SCENES: Take a behind the scenes tour of Southbank Centre and get a feel for its history, hearing stories about its Royal patronage, and the time Eurovision was held there. Southbank Centre, £8.50/£7.50, book in advance, 6pm

SUPPER CLUB: The Krio Kanteen is a Sierra-Leonean supper club serving traditional food with a western twist to it. Enjoy an evening of good food, cocktails and the chance of winning a spa day at the Hilton Hotel. The Canvas Cafe, £25, book ahead, 7pm-10pm

Sunday 12 February

Watch Breakfast at Tiffany's at Gate Picturehouse.

CINEMA AFTERNOON: Relax with a screening of Breakfast at Tiffany's starring Audrey Hepburn. Follow happy-go-lucky Holly Golightly as she develops a fragile relationship with her new neighbour, writer Paul Varjak in this classic. Gate Picturehouse, £13.50/£12.50/£6.50, book ahead, 12pm

VALENTINE'S: Get into the Valentine's Day festivities with Afternoon Poems. Listen to readings of poems by Keats, Byron and more in the romantic surroundings of Keats House. Keats House, free, book ahead, 2pm-3pm

SING!: Keep the little ones busy with Sing With Patty, a singing session for children under five years old. Patty will teach children songs with hand movements, instruments and chime bars. Lauderdale House, free, just turn up, 2.30pm-3pm

ROCK'N'ROLL BARBIE: Enjoy great food and and evening of live music from a range of bands. If you like rock n roll, beat or grunge music, Rock'N'Roll Barbie is the place to be. Red's True Barbecue Shoreditch, £3 entry, just turn up, 6pm-10pm

BLUES MUSIC: The Book Club's monthly blues club takes place in Shoreditch. Take a blues dance lesson or just kick back and enjoy the live music. The Book Club, £8, book in advance, 7pm-11.30pm

