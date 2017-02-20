James Drury

What Do Japanese People Think Of London?

There were 368,000 visiting the city last year, but what do Japanese people make of London? What were they expecting? What do they think of the food? Do they find Londoners friendly? What's the biggest difference between Japan and the UK?

This charming video made by Charbel Bou-Antoun, with presenter Katsuya Hasegawa and translator Reina Sandifer elicits some fascinating answers.

It's intriguing to see what preconceptions some of them had, and especially what many of them find most appealing and novel about the city.