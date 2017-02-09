Will Noble

Video: Watch These Two Commuters Race Bike Against Train

Two men. One bike. One Oyster card. One destination.

This video, from Currys, sees Londoners Dan and Fin race from Crystal Palace to King's Cross.

While Dan takes the public transport option, Fin pedals his way northward.

Each encounters tribulations en route. While Elephant and Castle is still pretty treacherous for cyclists, it turns out that pointing a GoPro at your fellow commuters can land you in hot water too...

Who will beat the obstacles to get to King's Cross first? Watch the video to find out.