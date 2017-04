Geoff Marshall

Video: Crews Hill - One Of London's Least Used Railway Stations

Geoff continues his countdown to London's least used railway station with a visit to Crews Hill. Located in the Borough of Enfield, on the Moorgate to Hertford line, it's the furthest north railway station in the whole of Greater London — the M25 can be seen from the platforms. It's got an Oyster pad to tap in and out — but nowhere to top-up your card if you're running low.

