Video Submissions Wanted

Do you have a new angle on London?

From time to time we get sent great videos, made by people who love exploring London from every angle as much as we do. We love watching them, and want to share more of them with Londonist readers.

If you've made a great video about the city — whether a short film, engaging photo essay or beautiful timelapse — and want to bring it to the attention of our audience, read on.

We're looking for a wide mix of topics, such as your favourite lesser-known places - like this tour of Dark Sugars Cocoa House:

Or maybe you want to show off some of the city's looking at its most beautiful, as Matti Bicchi did in this fantastic timelapse of Christmas lights:

Maybe you've made a short video about where you live? Or a part of your family's history in London? Do you have a YouTube channel dedicated to finding the best rotis in the city?

We'd love to see your take on the most novel, interesting, delicious, beautiful or just weird parts of the city. Although we do love the touristy parts, we're not looking for holiday vlogs showing you visiting Big Ben and the London Eye.

Send any examples of your work — or questions — to hello@londonist.com with 'Video submission' in the subject line.