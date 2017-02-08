Londonist Staff
The Best And Worst Of The Tube
Proving once and for all that one man's heaven is another man's hell... here's a selection of incredible pictures from the underground world that makes up the tube network.
As 1.34bn passengers use the 402km of the network each year, it stands to reason that some of them will be complete idiots; some will be a bit famous (Hello, Benedict! *waves*); some will probably be a bit worse for wear; others will be a bit shattered.
Don't forget: there is in London all that life can afford.
Benedict Cumberbatch loves the Tube. Source Ukdailymagazine A hard day. Source Newageman More excellent amended signs. Source London Enthusiast Well done, Station Geeks. Well done. Source Hayley Mc Queen Cute. Source Annelibush Time for a snooze. Source Onthetube If you want to get ahead... Source London24 Pigeon takes a trip. Source Anniemole A great costume for Halloween 2015. Source Prince Of Wales Feather Who, me? Source Secretldn May the force be with him. Source Mashable Never forget. Source Social Media London No spare seats? Bring your own. Source Newageman Make yourself at home. Source Oscaralexanderl Lost dog? Source London Underground Going bananas. Source Stephdevaz More TfL humour. Source Khalil Sehnaoui You have been warned. Source Pinterest If there aren't any spare seats, why not bring your own? Source London24 TfL will employ allsorts. Source Thoughtsofangel Sweet. Source London Underground Fab fancy dress. Source London Underground A real night owl. Source Revelation Ouch. Source London Grumblr Just: no. Source Newageman Long night? Source Tubesleepers Kate Middleton on the Underground. Source Nowmagazine Laughs at Covent Garden. Source Mashable Classy. Source Buzzfeed Does he need that priority seat? Source Katableyer Amanda Holden loves a tube selfie. Source Nowmagazine Tough day? Source Tubesleepers Eddie Redmayne takes his free magazines seriously. Source Addictedtoeddie Fancy dress. Source Buzzfeed One way to solve the problem of all the other seats being taken. Source Newageman Admit it, you've always wanted to do this, right? Source Lbc It's nigh. Source Secretldn Any ideas where this GOT White Walker is going? Source London24 Brenda takes a trip. Source Buzzfeed Groan. Source Natalietweetie And not a troll in sight. Source London24 Dog love. Source D Wood A brilliant reason to smile. Source Buzzfeed Asleep in the most awkward position and clutching onto a bottle of ketchup Source Adeym Making friends. Source Retrochick Uk Noel Gallagher ditches his Rolls-Royce Source Kairen Coffey Make yourself at home. Source Jamie Fox London loves a queue. Source Thoughtsofangel Super! Source Pinterest Count 'em. Source Thoughtsofangel Who doesn't love looking at a stranger's bare feet? Source Buzzfeed Look! A real-life fairy takes the Tube. Source Osiowy Boom tish. Source Thoughtsofangel Shirt, check. Hat, hat. Ready to go and break hearts... Source Raman Taking manspreading to the next level. Source Buzzfeed Noel Gallagher Source Gigwise Jay Z and Chris Martin take a ride on the Underground. Source Reveal He should be commended for staying upright. Source Rhysfuckyeah It's a long way to the nearest snorkelling spot. Source The Travel Magazine Is it bring a bear to work day again? Source Zobolondon Rihanna. Keeping in Riheal. Source Huffingtonpost Creepy. Source Sheloveslondon Is he going to Elephant and Castle? Source Handpicked London A raccoon rides the Central line. Source Felicity Morse Vital services. Source Thepoke One fifth of the Spice Girls; Emma Bunton. Source Asiantown Fright Mob perform a morph suit flashmob on the Tube. Source Pinterest Clapham North: a station apart. Thought for the day; calming music; plants; and a mini library. Source Jeremy Bowen

