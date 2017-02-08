Londonist Staff

The Best And Worst Of The Tube

Proving once and for all that one man's heaven is another man's hell... here's a selection of incredible pictures from the underground world that makes up the tube network.

As 1.34bn passengers use the 402km of the network each year, it stands to reason that some of them will be complete idiots; some will be a bit famous (Hello, Benedict! *waves*); some will probably be a bit worse for wear; others will be a bit shattered.

Don't forget: there is in London all that life can afford.

Benedict Cumberbatch loves the Tube.

A hard day.

More excellent amended signs.

Well done, Station Geeks. Well done.

Time for a snooze.

If you want to get ahead...

Pigeon takes a trip.

A great costume for Halloween 2015.

May the force be with him.

Never forget.

No spare seats? Bring your own.

Make yourself at home.

Lost dog?

Going bananas.

More TfL humour.

You have been warned.

TfL will employ allsorts.

Fab fancy dress.

A real night owl.

Long night?

Kate Middleton on the Underground.

Laughs at Covent Garden.

Does he need that priority seat?

Amanda Holden loves a tube selfie.

Tough day?

Eddie Redmayne takes his free magazines seriously.

Fancy dress.

One way to solve the problem of all the other seats being taken.

Admit it, you've always wanted to do this, right?

Any ideas where this GOT White Walker is going?

Brenda takes a trip.

And not a troll in sight.

Dog love.

A brilliant reason to smile.

Asleep in the most awkward position and clutching onto a bottle of ketchup

Making friends.

Noel Gallagher ditches his Rolls-Royce

London loves a queue.

Count 'em.

Who doesn't love looking at a stranger's bare feet?

Look! A real-life fairy takes the Tube.

Boom tish.

Shirt, check. Hat, hat. Ready to go and break hearts...

Taking manspreading to the next level.

Noel Gallagher

Jay Z and Chris Martin take a ride on the Underground.

He should be commended for staying upright.

It's a long way to the nearest snorkelling spot.

Is it bring a bear to work day again?

Rihanna. Keeping in Riheal.

Is he going to Elephant and Castle?

A raccoon rides the Central line.

Vital services.

One fifth of the Spice Girls; Emma Bunton.

Fright Mob perform a morph suit flashmob on the Tube.

Clapham North: a station apart. Thought for the day; calming music; plants; and a mini library.

