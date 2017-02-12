Londonist Staff

Strange Sights On The Tube

It's a crazy world below ground in London. These are some of the strangest sights you'll ever seen on the Tube. Welcome to to weird and wonderful world of the London Underground.

Who says women are the only sex who can multitask?

Source Patrick Smith

It's a long way to the nearest snorkelling spot.

Source The Travel Magazine

Too much?

Source Ablogbyawoman

Just another zombie on his way to work.

Source Transportinglondon

Wildlife on the Underground.

Source Osiowy

That's one idea for what to do when you've finished your Evening Standard.

Source Ben Mars

Defying gravity.

Source Newageman

Who you gonna call?

Source Mandy Rachow

Someone's had a long day.

Source Buzzfeed

Happy halloween.

Source London Underground

Admit it; you've always wanted to do this, right?

Source Thepoke

Any ideas where this GOT White Walker is going?

Source London24

Make yourself at home.

Source Newageman

Who's a pretty boy, then?

Source Newageman

Anyone lost a dog?

Source Thepoke

Friendly mannequins on the Overground.

Source London24

Nothing to see here. Just Loki, riding the tube.

Source Brian Clegg

Donald, where's your troosers?

Source Osiowy

Too much?

Source Peopleontheunderground

One way to protect your personal space.

Source Snapwidget

This guy's got his commute all wrapped up. Fnarr.

Source Huffingtonpost

Make yourself at home.

Source Jamie Fox

Happy halloween.

Source Keso K

Big night?

Source Buzzfeed

It's a nice day for a white wedding.

Source Peopleontheunderground

Superheroes take the tube too.

Source Observationspourmoi

Make yourself at home.

Source Peopleontheunderground

Animal prints vs stripes.

Source Osiowy

Cereal killers on the tube.

Source Emma Inks

Clowning around.

Source Osiowy

Asleep in the most awkward position and clutching onto a bottle of ketchup: have 10 Tube points, sir.

Source Adeym