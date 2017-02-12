14 February 2017 | 3 °C

Strange Sights On The Tube

It's a crazy world below ground in London. These are some of the strangest sights you'll ever seen on the Tube. Welcome to to weird and wonderful world of the London Underground.

Who says women are the only sex who can multitask?
Source Patrick Smith
It's a long way to the nearest snorkelling spot.
Source The Travel Magazine
Too much?
Source Ablogbyawoman
Just another zombie on his way to work.
Source Transportinglondon
Wildlife on the Underground.
Source Osiowy
That's one idea for what to do when you've finished your Evening Standard.
Source Ben Mars
Defying gravity.
Source Newageman
Who you gonna call?
Source Mandy Rachow
Someone's had a long day.
Source Buzzfeed
Fancy.
Source Buzzfeed
Happy halloween.
Source London Underground
Admit it; you've always wanted to do this, right?
Source Thepoke
Source Worldsoccertalk
Any ideas where this GOT White Walker is going?
Source London24
Make yourself at home.
Source Newageman
Source London Underground
Who's a pretty boy, then?
Source Newageman
Anyone lost a dog?
Source Thepoke
Friendly mannequins on the Overground.
Source London24
Source Jeffreyam
Nothing to see here. Just Loki, riding the tube.
Source Brian Clegg
Donald, where's your troosers?
Source Osiowy
Source Snapwidget
Source Peopleontheunderground
One way to protect your personal space.
Source Snapwidget
This guy's got his commute all wrapped up. Fnarr.
Source Huffingtonpost
Creepy.
Source London24
Source London Underground
Source Jamie Fox
Source Keso K
Big night?
Source Buzzfeed
It's a nice day for a white wedding.
Source Peopleontheunderground
Superheroes take the tube too.
Source Observationspourmoi
Freaky.
Source Thepoke
Source Peopleontheunderground
Source London Underground
Animal prints vs stripes.
Source Osiowy
Cereal killers on the tube.
Source Emma Inks
Clowning around.
Source Osiowy
Asleep in the most awkward position and clutching onto a bottle of ketchup: have 10 Tube points, sir.
Source Adeym
Seeing double.
Source Thepoke
Source Sheloveslondon

Last Updated 10 February 2017

