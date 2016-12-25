M@

Quiz: Name The Tube Station From The Vowels

Quiz time. Can you work out these London Underground stations from just their vowels and snippet of trivia? How about the five images where we've removed the consonants from the station name?

AIOOUE (zone 1) — one of only two stations to contain all the vowels.

OUEAI (zone 3) — the other station to contain all the vowels.

AA (zone 3) — the only station without any of the letters of UNDERGROUND in its name.

OOO (zone 2) — famously, the only station to contain none of the letters of MACKEREL, and pictured above.

IE (zone 1) — only station to contain six consecutive consonants.

Where's this?

AEA (zone 9) — the highest station above sea level.

AEA (zone 2/3) — the deepest station below surface level.

A (zone 1) — only station to contain just one vowel.

AE (zone 1) — longest escalator on the network.

AO (zone 1) — shortest escalator on the network.

Where's this?

AEEE (zone 1) — station with the most London Underground platforms.

OOAOA (zone 2) — once boasted a spiral escalator.

Where's this?

AEOO (zone 1) — busiest underground station.

OOEE (zone 1) — busiest night tube station.

UUI (zone 6) — one of only two night tube stations outside Greater London.

EAIOAA (zone 3) — anagram of 'Railway gone bad'.

EAOEIA& (zone 6) — station that most recently changed its name.

Where's this?

Answers to be published here on 4 January. All images by the author.