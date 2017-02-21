City AM

Don't Be Caught Out Over This Latest Tube Strike

Heavy travel disruption is expected from this evening when members of the RMT union will strike strike. Here's what you need to know about the action...

When will the strike take place?

Drivers will walk out from 9pm, Tuesday 21 February until 9pm Wednesday 22 February.

What it's about?

The row's over what RMT has called the "forced displacement" of eight drivers from their home depots to others in central London. The union says if London Underground proceeds with the changes "they will start shunting drivers around at the drop of a hat".

London Underground claims the staff were under-utilised and there are agreements with the trade unions allowing them to move such drivers "to the places where they are really needed".

Which lines and stations will it affect?

The Central and Waterloo & City lines, though there may also be a knock-on impact on others as they get busier as a result.

What's running when?

Here's how TfL is envisaging service running with no service east of Leytonstone on the Central line — and no Waterloo & City line — for all of tomorrow:

At peak times there will be limited service with trains running:

About every five minutes between North Acton and Leytonstone at peak times (every 10 mins off peak)

About every 10 minutes between North Acton and West Ruislip / Ealing Broadway (every 20 mins off peak)

Essentially, this is how service on the line is expected to look: