Things To Do Today In London: Wednesday 8 February 2017

Listen to Lesley Downer speak with Love at the Crossroads in Old Japan on Wednesday 8 Februrary

I, ROBOT: Explore the world of robot science with Robots. The exhibition reveals the 500-year journey from a 16th century mechanical monk to modern day film's most iconic robot creations (we're looking at you, C-3PO). Science Museum, £15/£13, book ahead, 10am-11pm

ROALD DAHL: It's a little-known fact that author Roald Dahl had a deep fascination with medicine. Listen to his friend and doctor, Tom Solomon, speak about the author's fascination. Royal College of Physicians, free, book ahead, from 6pm (lecture starts at 6.30pm)

THE NAME'S BOND: Hear the story behind Ian Fleming's James Bond series on this James Bond and the Spies of Mayfair guided walk. Find out about the author's hometown, where he gambled and drank, and most importantly, where he found the inspiration for Bond. Marble Arch, £12, book ahead, 6.30pm-8pm

MUSEUM OPERA: Spend the evening being serenaded among pickled moles at the Grant Museum. An improvised opera troupe will be giving musical performances about the museum's specimens, among other talks from museum experts. Grant Museum of Zoology, £12, book ahead, 6.30pm-9pm

JAPANESE LOVE: Travel to Old Japan and discover the meaning of love. Join author Lesley Downer for a pre-Valentine's Day discussion on how there used to be no Japanese word for 'love'... until, in the last half of the 19th century, everything changed. Asia House, £8/$6/£4, book ahead, 6.45pm-8pm

Listen Roald Dahl's friend, and doctor, speak about the author's fascination with medicine at the Royal Academy of Physicians.

CRIME SCENE: Join a panel of top crime fiction writers for Dead Simple: Quick Reads Does Crime. The setup encourages you to take time out of your daily routine to read.... in this case, about people getting murdered. Foyles, Charing Cross, £5, book ahead, 7pm-8pm

CELLS AND TISSUES: Learn about recent advances in understanding the way cells work, with Touching and Holding: The Social Lives of Our Cells. The Royal Institution, £14/£10/£7, book ahead, 7pm-8:30pm

YOUTH IN REVOLT: A new generation of activists is changing the political and social landscape in London and beyond. Generation Revolution brings their story to the screen, showing the personal and political awakenings. A Q&A follows the screening. Stanley Halls, £8/£6, book ahead, 7pm-10pm

I WAS DOOMED: You Were High When I Was Doomed is "a show that has something to do with endings and afterendings." Find out exactly what that means at IMT Gallery, free, just turn up, until 5 March

SOMEBODIES & NOBODIES: Jo Brocklehurst's work documents her experiences with sex, androgyny and couture, which went onto inspire the work of designer Jean-Paul Gautier. House of Illustration, £7.50/£5/£4, book ahead, until 14 May

Stage review: Under-ripe pair

The best we can say about Dirty Great Love Story is it could make a great date night for Valentine's Day. That's because your own relationship will look so much better than dopy Richard and neurotic Katie's in this trying-too-hard two-hander in rhyming couplets. Otherwise it proves rom-com is best left to Richard Curtis movies as this feels like The Last Five Years without the songs or Constellations without the wit. That's unless you count drunken vomiting during an in-car blowjob as satire. Male lead Felix Scott is Adam's bit-on-the-side Charlie Thomas, from The Archers... and somewhat too hunky to play this dweeb. Dirty Great Love Story, The Arts Theatre, Great Newport Street, WC2. From £15.90, until 18 March [Monday-Saturday] ★★☆☆☆ Johnny Fox

Art review: An algorithm on trial

Helen Knowles, The Trial of Superdebthunterbot, 2016. Installation view, Zabludowicz Collection. Photo: Tim Bowditch

The trial of superdebthunterbot looks at whether a computer programme can be held responsible for causing a death. Sit in a jury style bench and watch videos of the defence, the prosecution and the jury's deliberation. A particularly poignant art work. Helen Knowles: The trial of superdebthunterbot at Zabludowicz Collection, 176 Prince of Wales Road, NW5 3PT. Free, until 26 February ★★★★☆ [Wednesday-Sunday]

Good cause for the day

CHECK YOURSELF: Orchid and Cancer Black Care bring their Prostate Cancer Awareness Roadshow for African and Caribbean men to Lewisham on Wednesday. The idea is to help educate people on symptoms, risk factors and signs. Lewisham High Street, free, just turn up, 9am-5pm

Scientific research is resuming on how psychedelics affect the weirder aspects of human consciousness. This talk from Dr David Luke engages in current study into pyschedelics and their historical use in shamanic rituals. Be prepared, you might leave with more questions than answers. Get tickets

Hear crazy true stories from the people who've probably done everything on your bucket list. Be inspired by tales of marathon running, exploring the Arctic at 16 and driving to Mongolia. Get tickets