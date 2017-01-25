Things To Do Today In London: Wednesday 25 January 2017

Things to do today in London is sponsored by Roundhouse.

WICKED WEST END: Learn secrets of Soho and Covent on a free walking tour. See where the Rolling Stones and the Beatles performed, and explore the glamour of the Theatreland. Free, book ahead, 2.30pm-4.30pm

PIZZA AND COCKTAILS: 70s themed restaurant-bar, Bobby Fitzpatrick relives the loud aesthetics and party-life of one of history's most vibrant decades. Enjoy pizza, cocktails and groovy vibes at West Hampstead's newest addition. Monday-Wednesday 4pm-11:30pm; Thursday 4pm-1am; Friday & Saturday noon-1am; Sunday noon-12am

POEMS NOT BOMBS: Bring along your poems on the theme of Poems Not Bombs for a group reading at Poets' Church. Have a glass of wine or two at this laid back open mic night. Free (donation for wine), just turn up, 6.30pm-9pm

SCIENCE MUSEUM LATES: Go back in time with Science Museum's childhood-themed late night opening. Revisit your youth at Wonderlab: The Statoil Gallery. Enjoy a scientific see-saw and toy car racing. Dance like no one's watching at the silent disco. Free entry, just turn up, 6.45pm-10pm

SOLO CABARET: In his solo cabaret show, Actually, I-Do, Ido Gonen explains what it's like to be a gay man in the Israeli military, the Captain Hook, Leon Czolgosz and a tap-dancing Nazi and how a Eurovision Song Contest fits into all of this. See Gonen make his debut at The Pheasantry, Chelsea. £13, book ahead, from 7pm

Do Burns Night in a wigwam at Queen of Hoxton

BURNS NIGHT: Don your best tartan, and enjoy whisky tastings, traditional music and food with Queen of Hoxton's Burns Night in the Wigwam. There will, of course, be a reading of Address to a Haggis. Free entry, just turn up, 7pm-10pm

FREE COMEDY: Have a giggle with Beth Vyse and Lucy Pearlman's hilarious show at Hackney Picturehouse. Watch as Olive Hands decides to run for president. If Trump can do it, so can she. An evening of chaos described as having "cult written all over it". Free, book ahead, from 7.30pm

SCIENCE AND SPIRITUALITY: Last chance to lose yourself in Zara Hussein's sculptural installation, Numina, at Barbican. It combines designs of the Islamic world with modern digital arts. Free, just turn up, until 25 January

WORKING THE WALBROOK: Museum of London's latest display has artefacts from the lost Walbrook valley and beyond, from over 170 years of excavation in London. Items include gardening tools dating back to Roman times. Free, just turn up, until 26 March

CARTOONS: The Cartoon Museum launches a brand new exhibition this Wednesday. Future Shock: 40 Years of 2000 AD celebrates one of Britain's publishing phenomenons. 2000 AD's iconic characters, including Judge Dredd, have had a lasting impact on popular culture. See 80 pages of original artwork displayed from each decade of the comic. £7, £5, £3, book ahead, until 27 April

Stage review: Depression based comedy with Chris Gethard

A comedy show about depression is a tough sell. That's the theme of Chris Gethard's new show, Career Suicide. It's all true and has parts that will bring you close to tears (not of joy), taken from Gethard's battle with depression, alcoholism and suicidal tendencies. When the laughs do come, they're huge and worth the wait. So join Gethard as he takes you on a tour of life in New Jersey, breaks out a spot on Morrissey impression and meet his wondrous but terrible shrink Barb. Career Suicide, Soho Theatre, Wardour Street, W1. From £8, 24 January-4 February [Excluding Sunday 29 January] ★★★★☆ Harry Rosehill

Art review: All women photography

© Marina Abramovic Archives Photo: Lee Stalsworth

This collection of images is from the National Museum of Women in the Arts so it's unsurprisingly all by women. Some are excellent, like the grand interior by Candida Hofer and the awkward early teens by Rineke Dijkstra. Others are less impressive. A real mixed bag. Terrains of the Body: Photography from the National Museum of Women in the Arts at Whitechapel Gallery. Free, until 16 April ★★★☆☆ [Tuesday-Saturday]

Good cause for the day

VOLUNTEER FAIR: Looking for something rewarding to do? Volunteer for Hackney, and either help empower people with mental health needs, improve housing estates or just help improve the community. Find the perfect role for you at the volunteer fair. Free, just turn up, 11am-2.30pm

