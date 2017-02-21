Things To Do Today In London: Wednesday 22 February 2017

Things to do today is sponsored by CommuterClub. Scroll down for the chance to win free London travel for the rest of 2017.

What we're reading

What if Buckingham Palace was marked for regeneration?

Brent council chief wants to clamp down on 'lawless' shisha bars.

Discover the foam shop near the top of Brick Lane.

Picturing the old Broad Street Station.

What we're staring at: this La La Land statue that's appeared in Leicester Square (careful where you put that cloth, fella):

Things to do

THE LONDONERS: Whether it's wrestling, waitressing or politics, London has become a hub for job seekers. Explore 400 years of London living with The Londoners: Portraits of a Working City, an exhibition covering the period 1447-1980. London Metropolitan Archives, free, just turn up, 9.30am-7.30pm

MIGRATION TALK: Dutch Centre host a lunchtime talk with professor Paul Collier on his new book Exodus: How Migration Is Changing The World. Dutch Centre, £12.50, book ahead, noon

HEALTHY STREETS IN LONDON: What can be done to make London's roads safer? This talk from London's Deputy Mayor for Transport, Valerie Shawcross and Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Dr Will Norman, discusses the options. Look Mum, No Hands, free, book ahead, 6pm-8pm

DICKENS AFTER DARK: Charles Dickens was afflicted by insomnia, and would take epic nighttime walks to gain inspirations for some of his most famous characters. This tour takes you to spots he visited. St Peter Cheap churchyard, £12/£9, book ahead, 6.30pm-8.30pm

SCIENCE: Find out how mathematics features in everything we do with this month's Science Museum Lates. From art, to music, to nature, to gaming, maths is present in our life everyday, hiding in plain sight. Science Museum, free, just turn up, 6.45pm-10pm

OUR LITTLE SISTER: Stanley's Film Club in South Norwood screen this beautiful 2015 Japanese film based on an award winning manga series. It tells the tale of three sisters who attend their father's funeral, meeting their half sister for the first time. Stanley Halls, £8/£6, book ahead, 7pm

QUEEN JAMES: "Elizabeth was King, now James is Queen." So went the popular refrain on one of England's less remembered monarchs. This night at Banqueting House explores his reign through live performances, talks, demonstrations, music and drinking. Banqueting House, £10, book ahead, 7pm-11pm

ODESSA: Experience a city of rogues and 'schnorrers' at Rich Mix. Dash Café gives an insight into the city through clips from a Michale Boganim documentary, readings from Boris Drayluk's novel on the city and traditional songs from Russian/Yiddish maestro Polina Shepherd. Rich Mix, free, just turn up, 7.30pm

FAIRY TALE CREATIONS: Either make your very own Sleeping Beauty sleep mask, Peter Pan collar or collage a story bookmark with The Make Escape's Fairytale CraftNight. It's a great way to make friends, have fun and be creative. The Hackney Attic, free, just turn up, 7.30pm-11pm

Art review: Britons abroad (in wartime)

Sydney Carline's painting of a Sopwith Camel. Courtesy Imperial War Museum

The Estorick Collection of modern Italian art re-opens after a subtle but welcome refurbishment. The exhibition looks at British activities in Italy during the first world war. The highlight being the fantastic war paintings of Sydney Carline. The photographs of the time by Brooks and Brunell are a welcome addition but not at the same level as Carline's work. War in the Sunshine: The British in Italy 1917-1918, Estorick Collection of Modern Italian art, 39a Canonbury Square, N1 2AN. Until 19 March, £6.50 for adults. ★★★☆☆ (Wednesday-Sunday)

Art review: ICA disappoints

© Sonia Boyce, Courtesy ICA

Two new exhibitions at ICA. Sonia Boyce's performance work involving the audience may have been fun when recorded, but watching it played back is as dull as performance art gets. Helen Johnson takes on British colonialism of Australia but her crass works lack bite. Doubly disappointing. Sonia Boyce: We move in her way & Helen Johnson: Warm Ties, ICA, The Mall, SW1Y 5AH. Until 16 April, £1 (free on Tuesdays). ★☆☆☆☆ (Tuesday-Sunday)

(We weren't fans of this, but not everyone else is so negative. Maybe you'll enjoy it.)

Good cause for the day

PUB QUIZ: Woman's Trust are sounding the klaxon for all clever-clogs to compete in their fundraising pub quiz. Dinner is included with your ticket and there's a prize for best team name too. Green Man, £22, book ahead, 6.30pm-9.30pm

