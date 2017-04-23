Things To Do Today In London: Wednesday 19 April 2017

No at Map Cafe

What we're reading

There's a proposal to reopen Camberwell train station, 100 years after it closed.

Dozens burned in an acid attack at an east London nightclub.

A possible reason for your tube station being closed? Burnt toast.

See the new super-sewer that will prevent the Thames from becoming a toilet.

London recently held its first queer porn film festival.

Things to do

LUNCHTIME LECTURE: Head to the Wellcome Collection to hear all about superbugs. These are diseases such as MRSA that are resistant to antibiotics. The talk also explores if it's possible to create antibiotics that target antibiotic resistance. Wellcome Collection, free, first come first served, 1pm-2pm

NERD NITE: Pandas, monkeys and sport are on the agenda at Nerd Nite, in which three expert speakers are each given around 20 minutes to talk about their topic. Find out about some of the planet's ugliest animals, how closely related we are to monkeys, and whether the Tour de France is getting easier. Museum of Childhood (Bethnal Green), £6, book ahead, 6.30pm-10.30pm

BOOK LAUNCH: Read the things that British Muslim women write at the launch for The Things I Would Tell You. A panel of prominent female British muslims will discuss the daily realities of life and their writing at this talk. Asia House, £10, book ahead, 6.45pm-8pm

ENFIELD HISTORY: Hear a slice of Enfield history at Forty Hall. This talk gives an insight into the women who have helped to run the hall in the past — and whose stories are often overshadowed by those of the male owners. Forty Hall, £5, book ahead, 7pm

GRIEF & VAGINAS: Don't worry the two aren't combined. These are two separate talks as part of The Season of Love, the first dealing with how grief works with a trained grief psychotherapist. The second half is a workshop for all genders that will expand your understanding, appreciation and competency around vaginas. Hackney Attic, £10/£5/£3, book ahead, 7pm-10pm

On Growth And Form at the Royal Institution

100TH BIRTHDAY: 2017 marks 100 years since the publication of D'Arcy Thompson's hugely influential book On Growth And Form. It's widely admired by scientists, artists, architects and designers so listen to this expert panel discuss the book's legacy. The Royal Institution, £14/£10/£7, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

CRAFT WORKSHOP: Learn the ancient art of Batik, painting on wool using hot wax to create striking designs. The Doodle Bar (Bermondsey), £25, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

POETS CORNER: The Black Cultural Archives present The Poets Corner, a weekly poetry and spoken word event. Email them in advance if you want a chance to perform. The Black Cultural Archives (Brixton), £5, book ahead, 7pm-10pm

JAWDANCE: Poets, musicians and spoken words artists are given free rein at this spoken word night — plus there's a chance for members of the audience to sign up for a slot too. Rich Mix (Shoreditch), free, just turn up, 7.30pm

FREE FILM: Pablo Larraín's No offers an account the 1988 events in Chile, surrounding the country's referendum on democracy. The film explores the 'disappearances' that were commonplace, and whether it's possible to win an election using happiness. Map Studio Cafe (Kentish Town), free, just turn up, 8pm-11pm

Art review: massive abstract paintings

The artist at work on his largest piece. Courtesy the artist and Victoria Miro, London © Secundino Hernández

Painter Secundino Hernández creates massive abstract paintings from bold colours. The highlight is upstairs in the Wharf Road space, where it's so thick with paint, as if it's reaching out towards us. His monochrome work is less impressive, and the works are spread across both Victoria Miro galleries. Secundino Hernández: Paso at Victoria Miro, 16 Wharf Road, N1 7RW and 14 St. George Street, W1S 1FE, until 6 May, free ★★★☆☆ (Tuesday-Saturday) Tabish Khan

Theatre review: more than just a pretty face

Photo: Laurent Liotardo

You've read the story countless times or seen the best pantos, but you won't have experienced anything like this dazzling reimagining of Cinderella. Beautifully narrated by the enchanting Sarah Goddard, it's the same rags to riches story, but the routine with rats and pumpkins is replaced by a spectacular sequence by seasonal fairies, transforming scruffy Cinderella into the belle of the ball. With a prince whose pirouettes will leave you even dizzier than his charm, this production proves early on that it's not just about sumptuous dresses and glittery sparkle. Even the wicked stepsisters are given a more colourful comedic makeover, in this joyful treat of top-tier ballet for the young. My First Ballet: Cinderella, Peacock Theatre Portugal Street, WC2A 2HT, £10-25, until 22 April then touring nationwide until 27 May [Monday-Saturday] ★★★★☆ Phillipa Ellis

Good cause for the day

MUSIC AND COMEDY: A who's who of music and comedy stars collide in Symfunny 2 at The Royal Albert Hall. It's an eclectic mix, from Agnes Brown to Pete Townshend, but all are certain to put on a fabulous show. Proceeds go to Parkinson's UK, which fights the debilitating disease both medically and socially. Royal Albert Hall, £22-£38, book ahead, 7.30pm

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.

Every January you do the same thing. You make a New Year's resolution to lose weight, be thriftier, quit smoking or possibly even to start exercising. Yet how many of us find ourselves in the exact spot we started in once the month is up? This talk by Dr Gabija Toleikyte, explains why the brain resists changing habits of a lifetime. She'll also explain how to create long lasting change, by working with your brain rather than against it. Get tickets

Anyone can travel the world in style for next to nothing. You just need to know how! Our friends at Funzing UK are organising a unique talk with Nicky, aka The Miles Mogul. He's a music lawyer, photographer, traveller and most importantly air miles Guru. Come along and hear stories from Nicky's first class adventures and leave knowing how to do it yourself on a shoestring. This is a unique chance to learn the secret hacks and tips he's gathered over the years on how to travel in the ultimate style without breaking the bank. Get tickets