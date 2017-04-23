Things To Do Today In London: Wednesday 19 April 2017

What we're reading
- There's a proposal to reopen Camberwell train station, 100 years after it closed.
- Dozens burned in an acid attack at an east London nightclub.
- A possible reason for your tube station being closed? Burnt toast.
- See the new super-sewer that will prevent the Thames from becoming a toilet.
- London recently held its first queer porn film festival.
Things to do
LUNCHTIME LECTURE: Head to the Wellcome Collection to hear all about superbugs. These are diseases such as MRSA that are resistant to antibiotics. The talk also explores if it's possible to create antibiotics that target antibiotic resistance. Wellcome Collection, free, first come first served, 1pm-2pm
NERD NITE: Pandas, monkeys and sport are on the agenda at Nerd Nite, in which three expert speakers are each given around 20 minutes to talk about their topic. Find out about some of the planet's ugliest animals, how closely related we are to monkeys, and whether the Tour de France is getting easier. Museum of Childhood (Bethnal Green), £6, book ahead, 6.30pm-10.30pm
BOOK LAUNCH: Read the things that British Muslim women write at the launch for The Things I Would Tell You. A panel of prominent female British muslims will discuss the daily realities of life and their writing at this talk. Asia House, £10, book ahead, 6.45pm-8pm
ENFIELD HISTORY: Hear a slice of Enfield history at Forty Hall. This talk gives an insight into the women who have helped to run the hall in the past — and whose stories are often overshadowed by those of the male owners. Forty Hall, £5, book ahead, 7pm
GRIEF & VAGINAS: Don't worry the two aren't combined. These are two separate talks as part of The Season of Love, the first dealing with how grief works with a trained grief psychotherapist. The second half is a workshop for all genders that will expand your understanding, appreciation and competency around vaginas. Hackney Attic, £10/£5/£3, book ahead, 7pm-10pm
100TH BIRTHDAY: 2017 marks 100 years since the publication of D'Arcy Thompson's hugely influential book On Growth And Form. It's widely admired by scientists, artists, architects and designers so listen to this expert panel discuss the book's legacy. The Royal Institution, £14/£10/£7, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm
CRAFT WORKSHOP: Learn the ancient art of Batik, painting on wool using hot wax to create striking designs. The Doodle Bar (Bermondsey), £25, book ahead, 7pm-9pm
POETS CORNER: The Black Cultural Archives present The Poets Corner, a weekly poetry and spoken word event. Email them in advance if you want a chance to perform. The Black Cultural Archives (Brixton), £5, book ahead, 7pm-10pm
JAWDANCE: Poets, musicians and spoken words artists are given free rein at this spoken word night — plus there's a chance for members of the audience to sign up for a slot too. Rich Mix (Shoreditch), free, just turn up, 7.30pm
FREE FILM: Pablo Larraín's No offers an account the 1988 events in Chile, surrounding the country's referendum on democracy. The film explores the 'disappearances' that were commonplace, and whether it's possible to win an election using happiness. Map Studio Cafe (Kentish Town), free, just turn up, 8pm-11pm
Art review: massive abstract paintings
Painter Secundino Hernández creates massive abstract paintings from bold colours. The highlight is upstairs in the Wharf Road space, where it's so thick with paint, as if it's reaching out towards us. His monochrome work is less impressive, and the works are spread across both Victoria Miro galleries. Secundino Hernández: Paso at Victoria Miro, 16 Wharf Road, N1 7RW and 14 St. George Street, W1S 1FE, until 6 May, free ★★★☆☆ (Tuesday-Saturday) Tabish Khan
Theatre review: more than just a pretty face
You've read the story countless times or seen the best pantos, but you won't have experienced anything like this dazzling reimagining of Cinderella. Beautifully narrated by the enchanting Sarah Goddard, it's the same rags to riches story, but the routine with rats and pumpkins is replaced by a spectacular sequence by seasonal fairies, transforming scruffy Cinderella into the belle of the ball. With a prince whose pirouettes will leave you even dizzier than his charm, this production proves early on that it's not just about sumptuous dresses and glittery sparkle. Even the wicked stepsisters are given a more colourful comedic makeover, in this joyful treat of top-tier ballet for the young. My First Ballet: Cinderella, Peacock Theatre Portugal Street, WC2A 2HT, £10-25, until 22 April then touring nationwide until 27 May [Monday-Saturday] ★★★★☆ Phillipa Ellis
Good cause for the day
MUSIC AND COMEDY: A who's who of music and comedy stars collide in Symfunny 2 at The Royal Albert Hall. It's an eclectic mix, from Agnes Brown to Pete Townshend, but all are certain to put on a fabulous show. Proceeds go to Parkinson's UK, which fights the debilitating disease both medically and socially. Royal Albert Hall, £22-£38, book ahead, 7.30pm
Funzing
Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.LDN Talks @ Night || Neuroscience of Powerful Habits
Lecture: Travel in 1st Class for Free
LDN Talks @ Night 2||How the Mind Heals your Body