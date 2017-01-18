Things To Do Today In London: Wednesday 18 January 2017

Dirty Great Love Story begins at the Arts Theatre on Wednesday

Things to do

LITERARY SALON: Celebrate American writers such as Henry David Thoreau and Claudia Rankine with Waterstones, Gower Street. Analyse Thoreau's Walden in anticipation of Trump's inauguration, and discuss the significance of literature in this political climate. £5/£3, book ahead, 6.30pm-8pm

WAR ON DRUGS: Since his election, president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte's mission on drugs has resulted in nearly 4,000 extrajudicial killings. Discover how this violence came to be and what it teaches us about impunity and power with Frontline Club in Paddington £12.50/£10, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

EXPERIMENTAL FILM: Fancy a giddy compilation of non-linear film and video art from around the globe? Of course you do. Get your fix at Underneath the Floorboards at Hackney Picturehouse. £2.50, from 7.30pm

ROMANCE AT THE THEATRE: A classic love story: she thinks he's a mistake, he thinks she's perfect. Dirty Great Love Story is a romantic catastrophe about bad timing, good intentions and the question as to whether a one-night stand could last a lifetime. From £20, book ahead, from 7.30pm [until 18 March, Monday-Saturday]

SKY HIGH MOVIE: Enjoy a classic movie, a glass of champagne and breath-taking views of central London. The Travelling Film Show makes its stop at the Shard with Some Like It Hot, starring Marilyn Monroe. £45, book ahead, from 8.30pm

Watch Some Like It Hot at The Shard this Wednesday. Photo: United Artists

LONDON ART FAIR: The annual London Art Fair kicks off this Wednesday. It offers four days of modern British art alongside contemporary work from talented artists. Various prices, book ahead, 18-22 January

PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION: See winning images from the Wex Photographer of the Year competition, on display at Old Truman Brewery on Brick Lane. All images were entered into the 2016 weekly online photography competition, #WexMondays. Free entry, just turn up, until 23 January

GLASTONBURY: Looking forward to festival season already? The V&A has a sound and film installation about the world-famous Glastonbury festival. The footage, filmed at the Worthy Farm event in 2014, shows the festival from different people's perspectives. Free, just turn up, until 26 February

TERRAINS OF THE BODY: Whitechapel Gallery's new exhibition opens today. Terrains of the Body showcases work by artists embracing the female body as a vital medium for storytelling and expressing identity. Free, just turn up, until 16 April [Tuesday-Sunday, 11am-6pm]

ROYAL ACADEMY CELEBRATION: Celebrate Anthony Green's 40th anniversary as a Royal Academician in 1977. The Tennant Gallery will, for the first time, focus on his recently completed work, a 3m-tall portrait, The Fur Coat, "Hazana". It tells the story of his mother's second marriage. £4/£3, book ahead, until 30 April

Comedy review: best comedy conjurer since Cooper

The Great Houdini is refitted with a squeaky Yorkshire twang, courtesy of Nick Mohammed. He seems uncertain who Houdini was, let alone confident performing any of Harry's legendary acts. Cue Cooperesque cup tricks, musical numbers about dead mums and a (continually hilarious) atmosphere of impending doom. Kieran Hodgson and David Elms ensure Houdini Mark Two doesn't drown himself in a big tank of water... that's the idea anyway. Mr Swallow - Houdini, 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE. From £19, until 18 February ★★★★★

Stage review: Art. But is it?

Photo: Sarah Kent

Yasmin Reza's 1996 three-hander shoves three nice actors as three nice blokes into an 'emperor's new clothes' situation. In this case the 'new clothes' are a very expensive white canvas, which threatens to destroy their friendship. Art is something of an 'emperor's new clothes' play, with opinion split over whether it's worth the money for 90 minutes — its success depends on the comic actors cast each time. With this threesome, there's no need to worry. Poet Tim Key is the surprising standout from Matthew Warchus's pert and pacy Old Vic revival. Art, The Old Vic, The Cut, SE1. From £12, until 18 February ★★★★☆ Johnny Fox

Art review: beautiful portraits

Copyright: Andrew Salgado

We recently gave Andrew Salgado's latest exhibition the full five stars. Now he's back with a survey show covering the last 10 years of his work at Canada House. It's an impressive feat for such a young artist, with more brilliant portraits to view. If you like the look of art in Canada House, you can also book onto a free tour of their art collection. Andrew Salgado: Ten at Canada House Gallery, Trafalgar Square. Free, until 28 February ★★★★☆ [Monday-Saturday]

Good cause for the day

ROCK CHOIR: Bexleyheath Rock Choir supports a number of local charities, raising money and awareness for the likes of Comic Relief and Refuge. Join in and have fun while giving to good cause. Free, just turn up, from 8pm

