Things To Do Today In London: Wednesday 11 January 2017

Things to do today in London is sponsored by the National Theatre. Scroll down to read about award-winning play Us/Them.

Take Mindfulness Classes in Kensington this January

What we're reading

If you're a London commuter, these Tweets should make you titter.

In case you missed it, the Thames has just had its annual blessing.

Crossrail builders have found a hidden vault under the old Astoria nightclub.

This man started playing the piano to calm down commuters during the tube strike

Things to do

POST BREXIT FOOD: After Brexit, where will we get our food from, and how much will it cost? Hear experts speak about the impact World Trade Organization laws will have on Britain's agricultural trade after leaving the EU. Free, book ahead, 1pm-2pm

NEW PORT, NEW CITY: Explore the 20th century regeneration of the Docklands area. Find out how derelict warehouses became the fancy skyscrapers we see today. Tickets also include admission to the New Port, New City gallery. Free, book ahead, from 2pm

MAKING HERSTORY: Why is 14th century Italian art important? And who were the 'forgotten women' who saw it at the time? Laura Jacobus takes us through her research at Birkbeck's Big Ideas: 'Herstory' in pictures: a story of great art and forgotten women. Free, book ahead, 6pm-8pm

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Have your Jumanji experience (OK, not quite that extreme) with board game night at the St Katherine's Precinct. Bring your own game, or discover a new one. Free, just turn up, 6.30pm-8.30pm

GOODBYE WINTER BLUES: Join Rita Ray — DJ, presenter and African music expert — at Somerset House. Ray is remembering the eclectic music from the parties and clubs she used to go to. Free, limited space, just turn up, 7pm-8pm

Learn about World Trade rules and the policy options for British agriculture post-Brexit... this Wednesday

MINDFUL BEINGS: Start the new year right and sign up for four weeks of mindfulness classes. You'll learn from Buddhist monk, Gen Kelsang Gomchen, how to practise mindfulness and remove stress. £25, book ahead, until 20 January

A NIGHT OF SMITHS AND CLAY: Mark the the release of Will Smith's most recent movie, at Drink, Shop & Do. Smith's Play With Clay is an evening celebrating ALL things Smiths (James Corden, Morrissey, Delia etc). You're also invited to make your fave Smith out of clay. Er, OK. Free when you buy a drink, just turn up, from 7pm

STANLEY'S FILM CLUB: Watch award-winning documentary, Sonita, at Stanley's Film Club. It follows an Afghan refugee living in Iran with dreams of becoming a famous rapper. £8/£4, book ahead, from 7pm

THEA-SKOT IN HERE: Join Alison Thea-Skot as she navigates through chaos and mayhem in this stand-up show at Soho Theatre. It's Thea-Skot In Here (So Take Off All Your Clothes) introduces you to Skot's various characters... including Cher as a bat. £12/£10, book ahead, from 7.15pm

MOOMINLAND: Head to the Southbank Centre for an interactive adventure in Moominland. We had a whale (or a surreal hippo-like creature) of a time. £13.50-£16.50, book in advance, until 23 April

Sponsor message

Hostages and humour? Award-winning play Us/Them comes to The National Theatre

After rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Us/Them, inspired by true events, is coming to the National Theatre from 16 January-18 February.

The show is based on the 2004 attack in Beslan, where terrorists stormed a school and took hundreds of children hostage. Leading to a three-day siege, the incident resulted in many deaths. Don't be put off by the traumatic events, though — this is a play with humour and a matter-of-fact approach, created for audiences aged 12+.

See it for yourself and decide whether all those 5* reviews were well-deserved. Limited run — book here

Good cause for the day

UNITE FOR HAITI: Join the UCL Humanitarian Institute and Thinking Development at a special reception on the 7th anniversary of the Haiti earthquake. Celebrate the opening of the new Centre Rosalie girls' primary school, which was destroyed in the earthquake, and fundraise to help move onto the next stage of reconstruction. £10/£8. book ahead, 6pm-10pm, 12 January

Art review: decaying paintings

Copyright: Ed Saye

DECAYING PAINTINGS: A house in a forest falls into disrepair, and the painting of this house seems to have taken the decay with it. These multi-layered works have a wonderful texture to them, as if weathered by time themselves. Ed Saye: No Promised Land at The Foundry Gallery, 39 OlD Church Street, Chelsea, SW3 5BS. Free, until 26 January ★★★☆☆ [Monday-Friday]

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.

Hear crazy true stories from the people who've probably done everything on your bucket list. Be inspired by tales of marathon running, exploring the Arctic at 16 and driving to Mongolia. Get tickets

Every January you do the same thing. You make a New Year's resolution to lose weight, be thriftier, quit smoking or possibly even to start exercising. Yet how many of us find ourselves in the exact spot we started in once the month is up? This talk by Dr Gabija Toleikyte, explains why the brain resists changing habits of a lifetime. She'll also explain how to create long lasting change, by working with your brain rather than against it. Get tickets