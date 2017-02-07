Things To Do Today In London: Tuesday 7 February 2017

Enjoy a colour-themed late at Christie's.

What we're reading

Things to do

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DICKENS: Celebrate author Charles Dickens's 205th birthday with a guided walk around Barnet and surrounding areas. Learn about the author's birthday celebrations and visit places closely connected to his life and work. High Barnet tube station, £9/£4, book ahead, 11am

LUNCHTIME LECTURE: There has been a significant drop in crime rates over the past few decades. Join Professor Kate Bowers to find out how these rates can be kept down at this UCL lunchtime lecture. UCL, free, just turn up, 1.15pm-1.55pm

CHRISTIE'S LATES: Christie's auction house in South Kensington hosts its monthly late night opening. The theme this time is 'colour and form' — head along for an evening of talks from the likes of interior designer Rachel Bates, displays and exhibition tours. Christie's, free, just turn up, 6pm-8.30pm

CYBERSPACE: Cyberspace is a difficult area to police, and after Edward Snowden revealed the extent of surveillance, Internet experts have made it harder for security services to stop criminals. Join Professor Martyn Thomas for a talk about the dilemmas of privacy and surveillance. Museum of London, free, just turn up, 6pm-7pm

OUTING THE PAST: Mark LGBT month with Outing the Past, a talk which aims to reframe some of the National Maritime Museum's collection from a queer perspective. National Maritime Museum, free, just turn up, 6pm-9pm

The The Grand Chinese New Year Concert at Barbican Centre.

AUTHOR TALKS: Discover the secret to creating thrilling characters from acclaimed authors L.A. Larkin and Tom Wood. Join them as they take you through the dark and dangerous world of their books. Waterstones Piccadilly, free, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

CONCERT: Celebrate the Year of the Rooster at Barbican's Chinese New Year concert. The Shaanxi Broadcasting Chinese Orchestra, the Zhejiang Traditional Orchestra and other acts will perform traditional Chinese music. Barbican Centre, from £25, book ahead, 7.30pm

SPOKEN WORD: Multi-award winning poet Rob Gee takes to the stage for an evening of poetic storytelling with a comedy twist. Fancy having a go yourself? The evening ends with an open mic session. The Book Club, £5, just turn up, 7.30pm-11pm

WINTER PHOTOS: If you've not had enough of winter yet, get yourself to the Jessops #WINter photography exhibition. A selection of images capturing the beauty of winter will be on display — but you've only got this week to see them. Art Bermondsey Project Space, free, book ahead, 11am-6pm, until 12 February

LAUDERDALE EXPOSED: As Highgate's Lauderdale House reopens after a refurbishment, this photo exhibition shows the works that were undertaken, documenting the refurbishment as it took place. Lauderdale House, free, just turn up, until 26 February

Stage review: A masterclass in non-verbal acting

Tom Rhys Harries as Cosmo Disney. Photo: Matt Humphrey

Philip Ridley says his plays are “like tuning forks, they vibrate with whatever’s going on in the atmosphere at the time” but The Pitchfork Disney’s meagre plot rings hollow. BAFTA-nominated Hayley Squires’s monologue kicks the stodgy opening into action to deliver a strong performance of this indulgently written piece. Lloyd’s creative use of space transports the audience into every gory detail while Shote’s Pitchfork is a masterclass in non-verbal acting. The Pitchfork Disney, Shoreditch Town Hall, 380 Old Street, London, EC1V 9LT. From £18, until 18 March ★★★☆☆ David Lloyd-Davies

Art review: Colourful Textiles

Designer, artist and architect. Josef Frank was a talented man and his full breadth of outputs is explored in this colourful exhibition. Textiles hang from the ceilings, paintings adorn the walls and there are showroom interiors. All bursting with colour and patterns. This small museum always does a great job with their limited exhibition space, and this is yet another successful show. Josef Frank: Patterns-Furniture-Paintings at Fashion & Textile Museum, 83 Bermondsey street, SE1 3XF. £9.90, until 7 May ★★★★☆ [Tuesday-Sunday]

Good cause of the day

Give to a good cause and enjoy Valentine's Day with Believe In Magic Valentine's party in Primrose Hill. Stargaze, tuck into locally brewed craft beer or even enter a raffle, in case you're feeling lucky. Single? Then get together with your mates and enjoy a night of feel-good entertainment. From £25, book ahead, 8pm-11.30pm [14 February]

