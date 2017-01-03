Things To Do Today In London: Tuesday 3 January 2017

Things to do
BACKSTAGE TOUR: Find out about the work that goes into making a production at The National Theatre, through a backstage tour. Rehearsals, prop- and costume-making all happen on site, so you have the chance to see the next big hit take shape, months before its run. £9.50, book in advance, at 10.30am, 1pm and 4.30pm
THE NUTCRACKER: It's the last chance to see the V&A's pop-up performances of The Nutcracker. Free, just drop in, 11am, 1pm and 3pm
SECRET ROYAL ALBERT HALL: Ghost hunters, gangsters and Suffragettes all feature as you discover the secret past of the Royal Albert Hall. The tour reveals all the gossip of the legendary venue's past. £13, book in advance, 1pm
RAPUNZEL AND GOLDILOCKS: The final day to see the stories of Rapunzel and Goldilocks at the Natural History Museum. Not only are these puppet shows brilliant fun, but they'll encourage children to think about the strength and structure of hair, and give them the chance to handle some samples from the museum's collection. Free, book in advance, noon-12.30pm and 1.30pm-2pm
LANCASHIRE CLOG DANCING: Bring a touch of the north down to London and learn Lancashire clog dancing at Cecil Sharp House. Beginners welcome and you don't even need to bring a partner. £4, just turn up, 6.45pm-9pm
GET DOWN: The self-proclaimed "ultimate dance marathon" is here to kick off the new year at the Royal Festival Hall. DJ DBO will be mixing hip-hop, house, soul and more to soundtrack your wicked moves. Free, book in advance, from 7pm
JAYDE ADAMS: Jayde Adams turned 31 and realised that her route to happiness was being herself... in her own words: a total dickhead. 31 is her new comedy show at The Soho Theatre where Jayde Adams is totally herself. £14, book in advance, 7pm-8pm
HEADS AND BODIES: Ever play Heads and Bodies as a kid? You draw a monstrous head, fold it over and pass it on. Then the next person does the same with a torso and so on. This is all done until some ungodly composite creature is formed. Well now you can make the creations even more wild with the help of a drink or two down at the Queen of Hoxton. Free, just turn up, 7pm-8.30pm
HAMMER & TONGUE: Head down to The Book Club to participate in an open mic slam. Hammer & Tongue Hackney will also host poetry sets from Gemma Weekes and Steve Larkin. £6, just turn up, 7.30pm-10.30pm
EXPRESSIVE PORTRAITS: Swirling colours form barely recognisable faces and bodies in these energetic portraits by Johan Van Mullem. These dense paintings are waiting to be unravelled by visitors. Johan van Mullem: De Anima at The Unit London. Until 6 January, free. ★★★☆☆ [Monday-Sunday]
LONDON ZOO STAMPEDE: Don't worry, the animals aren't on the loose. You could be though. Book in advance for either the 5k or 10k run to raise funds for wildlife, in the London Zoo Stampede. £34 registration fee and you need to pledge to raise £50, first come first serve, 26 March 2017 and 17 September 2017
