Things To Do Today In London: Tuesday 24 January 2017

Things to do

DONALD'S NAVY: Head to the National Archives in Kew for a talk about contemporary attitudes towards the Royal Navy and British soldiers. The talk will focus on postcards designed by cartoonist Donald McGill. Free, book in advance, 2pm-3pm

STRANGE PEOPLE: Explore post-war British history with a guided walk around Brixton through the eyes of David Bowie. With Strange People, discover the faded glamour of south London, and the area's ever-changing identity. Free (donations welcome), just turn up, 5.30pm-7.30pm

SHAKESPEARE'S SONNETS: Explore Shakespeare's poetry in a Gresham College lecture at Museum of London and learn about the Bard's use of personification in his sonnets. Free, just turn up, 6pm-7pm

BIOLOGY LECTURE: Can our immune systems fight cancer? That's the subject of tonight's Cafe Scientifique debate at the Royal Society. Experts will be talking about the latest advances in scientific research at this event, which is organised by Cancer Research UK. Free, just turn up, 6.30pm-8pm

HEADS AND BODIES: Consider yourself a bit of an artist? Heads and Bodies should provide plenty of fun artistic competition at the Queen of Hoxton. You know how it goes — draw your bit, fold the paper, pass it on. Free entry, just turn up, 7pm-8.30pm

ALIVE AND KICKING: What has football has done for our society? Join a panel discussion at Hoxton Hall with Alive and Kicking, and discover the highs and lows of the game. £20/£17, book ahead, 7pm-8.45pm

BOOK LAUNCH: Celebrate the release of new psychodrama novel The Nix. Meet author Nathan Hill at Dulwich Books, enjoy a glass of wine and get your hands on a hardback copy of the book. £7.50/£20, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

Discover the impact of football on our society with What Has Football Ever Done For Us? at Hoxton Hall.

PIANO EVENING: Enjoy a concert by pianist Emanuel Rimoldi at Wigmore Hall. Rimoldi has extensively studied playing the piano, winning international prizes and recognition for this art. £10-£30, book ahead, 7.30pm

COMEDY: Comedian Simon Caine puts on a London preview of his new show Laughter is the Best Placebo at The Betsey Trotwood on Farringdon Road. £3, book ahead, 7.30pm-9pm

SCIENCE AND SPIRITUALITY: It's your last chance to lose yourself in Zara Hussein's sculptural installation, Numina, at Barbican. It combines designs of the Islamic world with modern digital arts. Free, just turn up, until 25 January

LIGHT FESTIVAL: Words are raining from the sky in Canary Wharf. It's one of several light art installations forming the Canary Wharf Winter Lights trail. Follow the trail among the skyscrapers and see a giant glass egg floating on water or pose with a luminous halo. Free, just turn up, dark-9pm, until 27 January

JOURNEY TO JUSTICE: Multimedia exhibition Journey to Justice, at Morley Gallery, tells the story of the US civil rights movement, its connection with the UK and the impact it had on the world. Using a series of 'bus stops', the exhibition focuses on the stories of people who are less known in the UK. Free, just turn up, until 3 February

Good cause of the day

COMEDY FOR SYRIA: The Comedy Grotto is hosting a night of laughter for Syria Refugee Relief at The Star of Kings in King's Cross tomorrow. The line-up includes 'anti-comedian' Ed Aczel, Ben Target and Alex Healy. Donation suggested, book ahead, 24 January

Stage review : Tragedy through the eyes of children

Photo credit: Murdo MacLeod

A powerful and moving retelling of the 2004 Beslan school siege, using song, dance and acrobatics. Told entirely through the eyes of the child victims, the matter-of-factness and attention to detail perfectly captures the way the mind remembers and processes the unimaginable. The cast of two manage to deliver humour, physical exuberance and childlike wonder into a theme that many would consider off limits but is sadly all too real. Us/Them, Dorfman Theatre, National Theatre, Upper Ground, SE1 9PX. From £15, until 18 February [Tuesday-Saturday] ★★★★☆ Alice Grahame

Art review: Picasso, Calder and Miro

Installation View, Art Revolutionaries at Mayoral, 6 Duke Street, London. Image courtesy Mayoral

An Alexander Calder mobile gently spins in front of a Joan Miro painting, and we haven't even mentioned Picasso yet. This is quite a collection of giants of the art world. This pop up for the Spanish gallery Mayoral is a follow-on from their hugely impressive recreation of Miro's studio last year. While it may not be at the same level, this is still a highly accomplished exhibition. Art Revolutionaries in London at Mayoral, 6 Duke Street, St James's, SW1Y 6BN. Free, until 10 February ★★★★☆ [Monday-Sunday]

