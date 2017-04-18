Things To Do Today In London: Tuesday 18 April 2017

A view inside the fantastic collection at the Hunterian Museum. Courtesy Royal College of Surgeons.

POP-UP MUSEUM: The National Maritime Museum has popped up in Lewisham shopping centre; explore the museum's collections and come up with your own sailor's ditty box. Lewisham Shopping Centre, free, just turn up, 10am-5pm

LUNCH MARKET: If you're in the Canary Wharf vicinity when the lunchtime stomach rumbles set in, get yourself to this lunch market where you can tuck into anything from spicy patties to noodle salads to ceviche — and there's plenty on offer for dessert too. Montgomery Square, free entry (lunch is on you though), just turn up, 11am-3pm

ART TOUR: Take a lunchtime tour with Sarah MacDougall, the curator of Ben Uri Gallery's latest exhibition, Refugees: The Lives of Others. Ben Uri Gallery, £10/£6/£5, book ahead, 1pm-2pm

MUSEUM LATE: One of London's best small museums, the Hunterian, is closing for three years. To make sure everyone gets a chance to say farewell, it's staying open late on certain evenings in the run up to the closure. Hunterian Museum, free, just turn up, 5pm-8pm

SWINGING LONDON: Keep your hair on, we're talking about the 60s. Take this walking tour around the Oxford Circus area to find out how swinging the 60s really were, with particular focus on 1966. While England's football team was victorious, homelessness and poverty were raging. Oxford Circus station, £10/£7, book ahead, 6pm

FILM SCREENING: Watch a special preview screening of Heal The Living, followed by a panel discussion on the intersection between science, literature and film. Curzon Bloomsbury, £17.50, book ahead, 6.30pm

MIND THE GAP: What makes British people so British? Author Titia Ketelaar is discussing why Brits are so distant, not only from their European counterparts, but from other parts of British society. Dutch Centre (City of London), £10/£5, book ahead, 7pm

LOLITICS PODCAST: Comedian and friend of Londonist Chris Coltrane runs monthly lefty political comedy club and podcast recording Lolitics. Guests this month include Liz Miele, Joe Wells and Stuart Laws. Upstairs at The Black Heart (Camden), £5, just turn up, 7.30pm

LATIN DANCE: Watch a stripped-back accordion-led show from talented Mexican musician Julieta Venegas, to kick off Latin Dance festival. The Barbican, £15-£35, book ahead, 7.30pm

GREENWICH ILLUMINATED: To mark World Heritage Day, famous Greenwich landmarks including the Cutty Sark, the Queen's House and the National Maritime Museum will be illuminated in colour for one night only. The buildings themselves will be closed, but it's a chance to admire them from the outside. Maritime Greenwich, free, just turn up, 8.30pm-10pm

Art review: all female artists

An exciting show of diverse artworks, all made by female artists. Lucy Sparrow has sewn supermarket items, Zoe Grace creates uplifting messages in neon and Elizabeth Waggett places black and white butterflies and moths on gold backgrounds. All very different and all eye-catching works. Underneath at Lawrence Alkin Gallery, 42 New Compton Street, WC2H 8DA, until 6 May, free ★★★★☆ (Monday-Saturday)

Theatre review: not such a great business model

We had high hopes for this first-full-London-staging-in-50-years production of How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. The 2011 Broadway revival was a surprise hit for Daniel Radcliffe as the window-washer who climbs the greasy corporate pole, but — apart from the quirky charisma of Marc Pickering in the same role — this production was dashed by a cardboard production, clunky choreography, clumsy set, uneven direction and muffled band. And some frankly shonky wigs. Wilton's Music Hall is a great space if you exploit it properly, but not this time. How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Wilton's Music Hall, 1 Graces Alley, E1 8JB, £15-29.50, until 22 April ★★☆☆☆ [Monday-Saturday] Johnny Fox

Good cause for the day

CHARITY COMEDY: Russell Kane hosts this charity comedy night in aid of Haven House Children's Hospice, which is headlined by Adam Hills (The Last Leg). Also on the bill are Elliot Steel and Kelly Convey. Union Chapel (Islington), £20, book ahead, 6.30pm

Anyone can travel the world in style for next to nothing. You just need to know how! Our friends at Funzing UK are organising a unique talk with Nicky, aka The Miles Mogul. He's a music lawyer, photographer, traveller and most importantly air miles Guru. Come along and hear stories from Nicky's first class adventures and leave knowing how to do it yourself on a shoestring. This is a unique chance to learn the secret hacks and tips he's gathered over the years on how to travel in the ultimate style without breaking the bank. Get tickets